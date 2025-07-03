Advertisement
Man Suspected Of Stealing Vegetables, 'Lynched' By Farmers In Tripura

The farmers allegedly saw the man stealing vegetables from a cultivated plot that had been leased to them.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Man Suspected Of Stealing Vegetables, 'Lynched' By Farmers In Tripura
A case has been registered.

A man has allegedly been lynched on suspicion of stealing vegetables from a farm in Tripura's Dhalai district.

Officials said the incident took place in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in the Chitresen Karbari Para area, near the Manu river.

Some farmers allegedly saw the man stealing vegetables from a cultivated plot leased to them near the riverbank. The agitated group of farmers assaulted the man severely, leading to his death on the spot.

On Wednesday morning, locals discovered the man's body and immediately informed the Manu police station.

The owner of the land said he received a call around 7:30 am and rushed to the spot. He said he was told that the man was spotted stealing vegetables and had been beaten to death.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Tripura Lynching, Vegetables, Dhalai
