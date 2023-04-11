Nutritionist Shares A List Of Essential Nutrients For Pregnant Women

Pregnant women should not avoid eating carbs, says the nutritionist

When you are pregnant, your diet becomes one such thing which is always under the radar. Eating a balanced meal that's rich in vitamins and minerals is ideally the best way to support a growing baby, as per health experts. Apart from a good mix of protein, vitamins and fibre, folate, or folic acid, which is a B-group vitamin, is essential for the healthy development of the foetus in the early stage of pregnancy. While focusing on the above-mentioned nutrients, many pregnant women tend to minimise their carbohydrate consumption. However, nutritionist Lovneet Batra is not in support of it. In her latest pregnancy tip, the health expert suggests filling "nutrient gaps and honour cravings" instead of "minimising carbs."

Take a look:

Previously, Lovneet Batra had talked about what complications pregnant women, who do not maintain a proper nutrition intake, can face. According to her, nutritional deficiency can potentially lead to the risk of developing anaemia, fatigue, infection, and neurological complications.

Poor nutrient consumption also poses a risk to the newborn's health. It can result in adverse outcomes such as Intrauterine Growth Retardation (IUGR), birth defects, perinatal mortality, neurological, or circulatory, or intestinal or respiratory disorders, as well as the underdevelopment of some organs.

What are the five most essential nutrients during pregnancy, as per nutritionist Lovneet Batra? Check it out here:

1) Folic acid: It is a vitamin B nutrient which helps in preventing various adverse effects of nutritional deficiency.

2) Calcium: Calcium is required for building bones and if the mother's body lacks it, there is a possibility it may affect the development of the foetus.

3) VitaminD: This vitamin helps in absorbing calcium and thus, plays a pivotal role in the development of a baby's bones and teeth.

4) Iron: Women need to take care of their iron consumption as it is the driving factor for almost all activities. A diet loaded with green leafy vegetables can ensure healthy iron levels in the body.

5) Protein: Protein is a building block, essential for developing muscles. While non-vegetarians get it from various kinds of meats, if you are vegetarian, make sure you compensate with pulses, and cottage cheese among other things.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.