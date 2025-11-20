From Staying Fit To A Lean Look: Here Are 5 Tips For Bride-To-Be’s

Indian weddings and fatigue often go hand in hand. Staying energised and maintaining glowing skin throughout the week-long, lavish wedding celebrations can be one of the biggest challenges for any bride or groom. Worry not, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared five simple dietary tips that can make a noticeable difference. Through a series of Instagram posts, she has explained how following these tips can help you stay fit, radiant, and at your best on your special day.

For Glowing Skin

The nutritionist has a simple dietary tip for achieving glowing skin. Nmami recommends drinking saffron-infused milk daily with nutrient-rich nuts.

Key Ingredients for the milk: Saffron, soaked almonds, and seasonal fruits.

Previously, several other nutritionists highlighted the benefits of saffron in daily consumption. Dietician Anjali Mukerjee once revealed, “Feeling low or anxious lately? A simple saffron-infused drink might help,” further elaborating, “Saffron does improve mood and mental clarity. According to Ayurveda, it is a rejuvenating tonic. Saffron, when used as a warm drink, helps to calm the mind. It reduces sadness, lifts your mood, and deals with mild depression. This is because its bioactive compounds, which are crocin, crocetin and safranal, are released into the warm liquid, which helps to control the mood and anxiety.”

To Reduce Bloating

She suggests limiting the consumption of packaged salty snacks. Instead, she urges the brides-to-be to include jeera, ajwain, and fennel water in their diet.

To Build Strength

Key Action: As per the nutritionist, you need to prioritise indulging in protein from dals, paneer, sprouts, and quinoa at every meal.

To Balance Hormones

Nmami has two primary suggestions for balancing hormones. These are-

Action 1: Start seed cycling.

Action 2: Add healthy fats to all meals.

To Stay Toned & Fit

The nutritionist recommends strength training 3-4 times per week for a leaner look.

She captions the post, giving a motivational message to the brides, “You don't need extreme diets or complicated routines to feel like your best self,” adding that following these “5 simple (yet science-backed) nutrition habits can help you glow brighter, feel lighter, build strength, balance hormones, and stay fit from the inside out.”

Key takeaways:

Nourish > punish

Strength > starvation

Consistency > perfection

In the concluding note, she writes, “From saffron milk for skin to seed cycling for hormones and protein for strength, it's the tiny things you add to your plate every day that make the biggest difference over time.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.