Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra Shares Easy Ways To Increase HDL Or Good Cholesterol

Our body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells, but high levels of cholesterol can increase your risk of heart disease. But not all cholesterol is bad. HDL (high-density lipoprotein), or good cholesterol, absorbs cholesterol and carries it back to the liver, which then flushes it from the body. High levels of HDL cholesterol can lower the risk for heart disease and stroke. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra outlined the benefits of HDL cholesterol in an Instagram video, and underlined ways to increase it in the body. Pooja said that though HDL cholesterol was largely determined by genetic factors, diet and lifestyle, too, could help improve its levels.

Here are some of the ways to increase HDL cholesterol:

1) Include friendly fats in your diet

Include friendly fats in your diet. You can get it from nuts and seeds, fatty fish, mustard oil, olives, avocados, and other such foods.

2) Exercise regularly

We all know the importance of regular exercise. Pooja stated that aerobic exercises, high-intensity workouts and strength training also helps improve the HDL cholesterol level.

3) Quit smoking

Quit smoking if you want to increase HDL cholesterol levels. Smoking suppresses HDL cholesterol levels in the blood.

4) Eat purple-colour fruits and vegetables

Include purple-colour fruits and vegetables in your diet because they contain a family of antioxidants called anthocyanins that help improve the HDL cholesterol levels.

5) Skip trans fat

Trans fat raises the bad cholesterol level, lower HDL cholesterol levels, and is also linked to heart diseases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HDL absorbs cholesterol and carries it back to the liver. It is then flushed from the body by the liver. High HDL cholesterol levels can reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke. The CDC also suggests a few ways of preventing high cholesterol by making changes to your lifestyle. By leading a healthy lifestyle, you can help keep your cholesterol levels in a healthy range and lower the risk of heart diseases and stroke.

So, if your cholesterol levels are worrying you, make changes to your lifestyle immediately. Also, go for periodic tests or screenings to ascertain the levels of LDL (low-density lipoprotein, also called “bad” cholesterol) and HDL cholesterol in your blood.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.