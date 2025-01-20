Nutritionist Guides How To Choose "Right Fats"

Fats, an essential macronutrient, play a vital role in providing energy to the body. However, excessive consumption can have adverse effects. Processed and fried foods are often loaded with trans and saturated fats, which are linked to stroke, heart disease and type-2 diabetes. Over time, these fats can increase bad cholesterol levels (LDL), contributing to obesity, hormonal imbalances, joint strain and other chronic ailments.

But does that mean you need to eliminate fats from your diet? Not at all. According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, “Choosing the right fats is key to staying healthy.” She has recently shared a video on Instagram to encourage viewers to opt for cold-pressed oils as a healthier alternative.

In her caption, Anjali Mukerjee explains, “Fats are not your enemy, but choosing the right fats is key to staying healthy. Your brain, body, and cell membranes thrive on good fats like monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), some saturated fats, and even a bit of polyunsaturated fats (PUFA).” She asks everyone to consume cold-pressed oils, especially for cooking.

Here's how to make healthier choices:

According to Anjali Mukerjee, some cold-pressed oils that can be used for cooking are mustard oil, olive oil, or sesame seed oil. They are rich in MUFA and come with several health benefits.

For saturated fats, the nutritionist recommends adding small amounts of cow ghee made from A2 milk to your diet. She claims that cow ghee is a stable and essential fat that supports overall health.

Previously, Anjali Mukerjee revealed the dangers of trans fat in a separate video. Elaborating on the topic, she wrote, “Did you know. If you increase trans fats intake by 2%. (Trans fats are found in cookies, pastries, all deep-fried foods like french fries, bhajias, farsan, and non-dairy creamers) then all-cause mortality increases by 26% (all-cause mortality refers to the total number of deaths from any cause within a specific population). Trans fats are double trouble for your heart. They increase your bad cholesterol and lower your good cholesterol.”

Follow these tips to lead a healthy life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.