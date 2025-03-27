Nutrients Other Than Protein That Can Help You Lose Weight

Losing weight is not an easy process. In reality, losing weight involves a complex series of processes for the body. From metabolism to your diet several factors affect the amount of weight you will lose in a particular period. Several weight loss diets have gained popularity over the past few years. Most weight loss diets focus on restricting calories. However, it is crucial to lose weight without compromising your health. Therefore, it is essential to focus on your nutrient intake and not just calories.

Most weight watchers focus on their protein intake and often neglect other nutrients. However, protein indeed helps you lose weight, build muscles, suppress hunger and offer many other health benefits. However, many other nutrients are not only essential but can also help with weight loss.

Nutrients that support weight loss

1. Fibre

Make fibre your best friend in your weight loss journey. High-fibre foods promote healthy digestion and keep hunger at bay by keeping you full for longer. So, load your diet with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes to increase your overall fibre intake.

2. Healthy fats

Certain fats, like those from avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, can promote fullness and help regulate metabolism. Consuming them in moderation can help support weight loss.

3. Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that supports metabolic processes and may help regulate appetite. Research suggests that consuming adequate magnesium each day can slowly decrease insulin resistance and may serve as a key weight-loss plan component.

4. Vitamin D

By now, you must be aware that vitamin D is essential for your bones. To your surprise, vitamin D also helps with weight management and fat loss. Studies suggest that vitamin D deficiency can increase the risk of obesity and being overweight. Vitamin D also reduces inflammation in the body, making it easier for you to lose weight.

5. Iron

Essential for energy production and metabolism, iron support your weight loss journey. A 2014 study suggests that while treating anemia with iron supplementation not only helped improve hemoglobin levels, but also decreased body weight, waist measurements and BMI.

Incorporating these powerful nutrients into a balanced diet can help you achieve effective yet sustainable results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.