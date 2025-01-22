Not Losing Weight Despite Best Efforts? Nutritionist Highlights 3 Key Factors At Play

How often have you looked in the mirror and wondered why you're not losing weight? It can be incredibly frustrating to see no results despite following a strict diet and exercising regularly. However, judging your health solely by your body weight can often be misleading. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared insights on this topic in a video posted on Instagram.

In the clip, Rujuta Diwekar says, “Many times we become very depressed if our weight has increased despite following a diet, eating home-cooked meals and exercising regularly. As a result, we start looking for things that reduce our weight quickly. But is it good for your health? According to the latest medical evidence, judging your health based on your body weight is problematic. Your weight does not tell you anything about your fatness and fitness.”

Rujuta Diwekar highlights three parameters of body weight – size, shape and capacity:

1. Size

The nutritionist urges viewers to keep track of their size. “Is your size the same or less than before? If yes, then it is ok if you have lost weight and it is also ok if you have not lost weight,” she says.

2. Shape

Another key element is to take note of your shape. Ask yourself: “Is there any change in your shape because of diet, exercise and sleep habits?” As per Rujuta Diwekar, “If your stomach is going in and your waist is shrinking, then even if you are not losing weight, you are on track. You don't need to bring changes to your diet, sleep and exercise. The change in shape where your waist measurement decreases indicates that your visceral fat and the fat between your organs are decreasing. It reduces the risk of diabetes, blood pressure and other non-communicable diseases.”

3. Capacity

The third important thing is capacity. Can you climb stairs without feeling breathless or walk sans any knee pain? Being able to work more with your body as compared to before indicates that you are in good health.

Time and consistency can help you stay on track and make you healthier.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.