Not A Fan Of Dairy? No Problem, You Can Get Your Daily Dose Of Calcium From These Sources

Non-dairy calcium foods: Sesame seeds are loaded with calcium and several other essential nutrients

Highlights These are several non-dairy foods that can boost your calcium intake

Sesame seeds, ladyfingers and figs are good sources of calcium

Spinach and broccoli are also rich sources of calcium

Milk and other dairy products are rich sources of calcium. But people with lactose intolerance often find it hard to add enough calcium-rich foods to diet. However, nutritionist Pooja Makhija, in a video shared on Instagram, listed some non-dairy food products that are rich in calcium. "Calcium is important for your health. In fact, you have more calcium in your body than any other mineral," said Makhija. Calcium is extremely important for the body as it strengthens bones and teeth. It is believed to be crucial for women as it helps to ease the effects of premenstrual symptoms in young women. For women, aged 50 years and above, regular intake of calcium are of utmost importance as it will ensure their bones remain strong and healthy. A regular dose will help prevent osteoporosis which is a bone disease where the density of the bones decreases drastically.

Calcium intake: Add these non-dairy foods sources of calcium to diet

So, how much calcium is recommended for daily intake? Talking about it, Makhija said, "The recommended daily intake (RDI) of calcium is 1,000 mg per day for most adults. Though, women over 50 and everyone over 70 should get 1,200 mg per day, while children aged 4-18 are advised to consume 1,300 mg."

The alternate food sources listed out by Pooja Makhija in the video are as follows:

1. Sesame Seeds

Both the black and white sesame seeds are rich sources of calcium. Two heaped tablespoons of sesame seeds are equivalent to 300 mg of calcium.

Also read: Not Just Calcium And Vitamin D, You Require These Many Nutrients For Healthy Bones

2. Chia Seeds

Aside from being a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein and fibre, these seeds are also packed with calcium. Add chia seeds to your oat pudding or just eat a tablespoon of the lightly toasted seeds.

Chia seeds are loaded with plant-based protein, fibre, calcium and much more

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Poppy Seeds

Just a tablespoon of poppy seeds can lead up your diet with calcium. Add these seeds to make a halwa or porridge. Poppy seeds are also rich in protein, fibre and manganese.

4. Dark green leafy vegetables

Leafy vegetables are a powerhouse of nutrients. Methi leaves, moringa leaves, and kale have good amount of calcium. You can cook these several ways and add to your diet.

5. Dried moringa leaves powder

You might have com across the health benefits of moringa leaves several times. Moringa leaves are loaded with calcium, antioxidants and essential minerals.

Also read: Should You Take Supplements Like Calcium And Iron Together? Expert Tells Us

Looking for more non-dairy food options that are rich in calcium?

Kidney bean (100 g raw) = 140 mg of calcium

Almonds (100 g) = 260 mg of calcium

8 Figs = 241 mg of calcium

Tofu (100 g) = 680 mg of calcium

Others include broccoli, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, ladyfingers, oranges and rocket leaves.

Also read: Vegan Diet: Here Are 6 Non-Dairy Sources Of Calcium You Can Bank On

"Follow a balanced colourful plate daily and you can meet most of your important mineral needs easily.

Also dietary calcium is as innocent in arterial plaque formation as can be, the same is not true for oral calcium supplements. So choose wisely," added the nutritionist.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.