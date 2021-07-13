Not Just Calcium And Vitamin D, You Require These Many Nutrients For Healthy Bones

Bone health: You must add vitamin C, zinc and omega-3 fatty acids to your diet

Maintaining healthy bones is crucial for your body to function properly. Since childhood, it is necessary to follow all the steps that can help build and maintain bone health. A healthy diet is one of these. It is commonly believed that only calcium and vitamin D are required for healthy bones. In fact there are several other nutrients that you need to consume on a regular basis. Busting this myth, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a video on Instagram. In the video she shares a list of nutrients and healthy practices you should follow to ensure healthy bones. Read on to know all the details she shared.

Bone health: Best nutrients to keep bones healthy

"When it comes to healthy bones, the first thing that comes to our mind is calcium and vitamin D. But in reality, there are many more vitamins and minerals involved for keeping your bones strong as you age," Batra writes in her post.

According to the nutritionist you need to consume optimum levels of vitamin K, magnesium, zinc, omega-3, good quality protein, vitamin A and vitamin C for healthy bones.

She says, "Dairy takes a lot of credit for building strong bones. Dairy does have good quality and amount of calcium and phosphorus for building healthy bones. But you need to focus on other essential foods as well."

You must add plenty of vegetables to your diet, especially those rich in vitamin A and C. Vitamin C helps in collagen formation that increases bone mineralization. Batra recommends including at least three to four servings of vegetables to your diet.

Healthy bones: Add plenty of vegetables to your diet especially those rich in vitamin A and C

Other tips for healthy bones

Start doing strength training exercises-

These exercises will help in increasing bone as well as muscle density. "Start with strength training 3-4 times a week. Initially you can perform 15-20 minutes of strength training in a day. No need to lift heavy weights but find the right workout for you," Batra adds.

Avoid high protein diets if not required-

"High protein diets can leach calcium from the bones. If you are taking more than 100 grams of protein you might need extra calcium to compensate the loss. Also, reconsider taking a high protein diet. If not required as per your workout, then simply skip it," the nutritionist informs.

Maintain a healthy body weight and composition-

A healthy body weight promotes bone health. But do not fall for crash diets or a calorie deficit diet for weight loss as these can negatively affect your overall health including bones.

Follow these simple tips and these essential nutrients to your diet.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based nutritionist)

