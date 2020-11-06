Build Stronger Bones With These Vital Nutrients Other Than Calcium

Calcium play a significant role in building bones and teeth

Maintaining optimal bone health is essential for your body. It is advised to consume a healthy diet and follow all essential steps to build healthy bones since childhood. During childhood, strong emphasis is given to milk consumption as it promotes bone health. Diet plays a significant role in formation and maintenance of bones. Regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle including restricted consumption of alcohol and zero tobacco use also contribute to it. Calcium is one of the essential nutrients required for bones. But many are not aware of nutrients other than calcium that you should be consuming to support bone health. In this article, here are some of these essential nutrients you should not miss.

Essential nutrients for stronger bones other than calcium

1. Protein

The health benefits of protein are quite well-known. It is popularly consumed for weight loss. Protein is also known as the building block of the body. Consuming protein is also essential for your bones. According to research, low protein intake can affect bone formation and breakdown. But protein should be consumed in the required amount, not too much or less.

2. Vitamin C

This vitamin is responsible for boosting immunity. Vitamin C also plays a vital role in the absorption of iron from the consumed diet. This vitamin also plays a role in formation of collagen which assists in bone mineralisation. Vitamin C is present in citrus fruits naturally.

3. Vitamin D

It is also known as the sunshine vitamin because exposure to sunlight can make your body produce vitamin D. This vitamin helps in absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. According to studies, vitamin D deficiency puts you at a higher risk of osteoporosis. Other than sunlight, foods like egg yolk and mushrooms also contain vitamin D.

4. Vitamin K

Vitamin K2 supports bone health. It plays a role in formation of the bones as well as prevents bone loss. Green leafy vegetables, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, egg yolk and dairy products are sources of vitamin K2.

5. Magnesium and Zinc

Magnesium converts vitamin D into the active form which is responsible for calcium absorption. It also helps ensure the strength of bones and teeth. Though zinc is required in small quantities it plays a role in the formation of bone-building cells.

6. Omega-3 fatty acids

These are healthy fats that can promote your heart health. According to studies, optimum intake of omega-3 fatty acids can lower bone density and support bone formation. Flaxseeds, fatty fishes, walnuts, chia seeds and canola oil are some sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

