Is Vegan Diet Harmful To Your Bones? Expert Decodes The Link; Know Tips To Maintain Healthy Bones

A vegan diet involves consumption of plant-based foods

Highlights Add nuts to your vegan diet to add essential nutrients

Try plant based sources to calcium like soy milk, tofu and more

Do not miss micro nutrients when following a vegan diet

Many choose veganism to main a healthy weight. A vegan diet restricts the consumption of animal-based products and largely focuses on the consumption of plant-based foods ad products. A vegan diet can offer multiple health benefits including weight loss. This diet is beneficial for your kidney health and can help control blood sugar levels. According to studies, a vegan diet can help reduce the risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Usually, supplements are recommended to receive all essential nutrients when following a vegan diet. As per a recent study, consuming a vegan diet is linked with a higher risk of bone fracture. Keep reading to know the link and how to keep your bones healthy when following a vegan diet.

Can a vegan diet increase fracture risk? Let's find out

Shweta Mahadik who is a dietician at Fortis Hospital explains, "Nowadays, a vegan diet has become very popular. It contains only plant foods such as vegetables, grains, nuts, and fruits. Elimination of animal products such as milk and dairy products, fish and poultry from one's diet decreases the intake of some essential nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, which impairs the bone turnover rate and results in a decrease in bone mineral density. Vegans face a higher risk of fractured hips and legs, clavicle, ribs, and vertebrae."

Also read: Know The Basics Of Vegan Diet

According to studies, a vegan diet can increase fracture risk

Photo Credit: iStock

Vegan diets are usually loaded with a variety of nutrients but less or zero intake of animal-based products restricts the consumption of essential nutrients responsible for healthy bones. However, if a person follows a vegan diet, it is advised to include a balanced meal with alternatives rich in calcium, magnesium and zinc. This will provide enough macronutrients and micronutrients which will make bones strong.

Also read: Is Vegan Diet Good For Your Health? Know The Tips For Beginners By Nutritionist

You can add plant-based sources calcium, vitamin D and magnesium

Photo Credit: iStock

Dietician Shweta further shares tips to prevent this risk when following a vegan diet, "You must add vegan sources of these essential nutrients. Drink coconut milk, soy milk, rice milk or oat milk regularly. Include an optimum proportion of flax, pumpkin and sunflower seeds to your diet. Whole grains like ragi, pulses, soya, nuts and oilseeds like garden cress seeds, almonds, walnuts, sesame seeds, figs are also good sources of calcium. Also, 30 minutes of routine physical activity like brisk walking, jogging will help in improving bone health."

Also read: Reasons Why You Should Add Protein-Rich Chickpeas To Your Plant-Based Diet

Your nutritionist will suggest supplements if required to fulfil the daily requirement of essential nutrients.

(Shweta Mahadik, Clinical Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.