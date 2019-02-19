Is High Blood Pressure A Problem? Include These Calcium-Rich Foods In Your Diet Right Now!

A significant lifestyle change can help manage high blood pressure.

Highlights Calcium helps in managing high blood pressure All dairy products are a rich source of calcium Some other foods rich in calcium are beans, chia seeds and figs

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a chronic health problem which can increase the risk of several heart and kidney diseases. Therefore, it becomes very important to manage high blood pressure. Fortunately, healthy eating habits, regular physical activity and limiting the intake of alcohol can help manage high blood pressure. When talking about a healthy diet to manage high blood pressure, we cannot afford to miss the nutrient calcium. People who suffer from calcium deficiencies are at a higher risk of high blood pressure. Calcium is crucial for the release of hormones and enzymes we need for most body functions to perform smoothly. Calcium helps in the contraction and relaxation of blood vessels which further helps in lowering high blood pressure.

People who suffer from calcium deficiencies are at a higher risk of high blood pressure.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: These Simple Exercises Can Help Lower Your Blood Pressure In No Time

Incorporate these calcium-rich foods in your diet to lower your blood pressure:

1. Tofu

Made from dried soybeans, tofu is an excellent source of calcium and a great option especially for those who are vegans. Tofu adds 434 milligrams of calcium to in just half-a-cup to every meal. You can add tofu to your salads, sandwiches or simply eat it raw.

2. Cheese

Cheese is again a rich source of calcium. Cheese is not only rich in calcium but in vitamin B as well which allows the bones to absorb calcium easily. Therefore, cheese must be added to your diet if you suffer from high blood pressure. But be mindful of the proportion as it is some processed cheese are high are salt and calories.

Also read: How Regularly Should You Check Your Blood Pressure; Top 10 Reasons Why You Should

3. Almonds

Almonds are high in nutrients like healthy fats, protein, magnesium, complex carbs, omega 3 fatty acids and others. One ounce, or 22 nuts, delivers around 8% of the RDI for calcium. So the next time you look for some healthy snacks, simply munch a handful of almonds.

4. Milk

Milk is one of the best and cheapest sources of calcium. The calcium in dairy is also absorbed well by the body. Additionally, milk is a good source of protein, vitamin A and vitamin D. People who are vegan or lactose intolerant could opt for coconut or soya milk.

5. Figs

About eight figs, or 1 cup, of dried figs provides 241 mg of calcium. Figs are sweet in taste and are rich in fiber and antioxidants. You can add them to your smoothies or desserts.

6. Chia seeds

A single ounce, or 2 tablespoons, of chia seeds provide about 179mg of calcium. Moreover, these seeds are rich in fiber which helps in weight loss. You can add these seeds to your salads, soups or smoothies.

Also read: Improved Digestion, Blood Pressure And Diabetes: Health Benefits Of Radish You Never Knew

7. Yoghurt

Available in several flavours, yoghurt is a dairy product is an excellent source of proteins and calcium. It also contains healthy bacteria for your gut. With 400 mg of calcium in a single serving , this food is great if you have high blood pressure.

8. Green leafy vegetables

High in dietary fibre, some green leafy vegetables are also high calcium foods. With a number of options like spinach, kale, celery and broccoli, these veggies are also rich in potassium and magnesium. These nutrients also help in lowering high blood pressure.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.