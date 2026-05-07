'No Symptomatic Individuals' Left On Hantavirus Cruise Ship: Operator

All passengers showing symptoms of the hantavirus have now been removed from the MV Hondius, its operator said in a statement on Thursday. "No symptomatic individuals are present on board," said Oceanwide Expeditions, following the evacuation of three passengers to the Netherlands. "All three individuals, two symptomatic and one asymptomatic, are now in the care of medical professionals," the firm added.

The MV Hondius ship, which had been on an Atlantic cruise, is heading from Cape Verde to the Canary Islands where about 100 remaining passengers and crew will be monitored and allowed to fly home.

The ship has been at the centre of an international alert since Saturday when the World Health Organization said it was told of a hantavirus outbreak on the vessel and that three people had died.

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