Nipah Virus: Some Preventive Measures For Nipah Virus

The primary source of Nipah virus are bats

After the death toll of Nipah virus rose in Kerala, with three deaths and eight others struggling for their lives, the state and Central government have started to take comprehensive action against this disease. Doctor, however, say that it is nothing to worry about and it is just another viral infection, nothing to panic about. The Nipah virus was first detected in the year 1998 in Malaysia. The first case of this virus was detected in the Nipah village and that is where it gets its name from. This virus is highly contagious and can spread from animals to humans and from humans to humans and spreads easily. The primary source of this infection are bats. Bat urine, bat saliva and bat feces can carry this infection and spread it in humans and other animals. The virus can go from an infected bat to a pig or a goat or any other animal.

Dr Sushila Kataria says, "Nipah is a zoonotic infection, that is, it is a virus which comes from animals. Once a human is infected with this virus, it can further spread to other people in the family or to health workers who are there to take care of the patient. It can spread through direct contact, like touching the patient or his/her saliva or through cough and sneeze of the patient. Nipah can infect you within one week or five weeks of contact with infected bats or pigs."





"Nipah virus does not have a specific medical procedure or medication or a vaccination. All you can offer to the infected is supportive care. Initial symptoms of Nipah virus include regular flu-like symptoms including fever, headache, body ache, and fatigue. Basically, Nipah is a neuro-tropic virus. This virus has the tendency to affect your brain. Infected patients are likely to feel dull, unconscious or the patient can get seizures. Other parts of your body, like the liver and kidneys also start getting affected. There is a likelihood of organ failures as well," she added.

While stating that there are no such treatments for this virus, Dr Kataria gave some preventive measures, suggesting as to how people can keep themselves safe from Nipah virus. She said:

1. Avoid going to the dwelling places of bats. For example caves and wells. Stay away from bats as much as possible.

2. Be careful while consuming fruits and vegetables which come from that area. Avoid drinking palm sap in these places. If you wish to drink it, boil it once so that the virus is removed.



3. Keep a physical barrier around while rearing animals like piglets. A physical barrier could be a net or a face mask. This can prevent you from making any direct contact with the animal.

4. While rearing animals, make sure that you keep the bats away from the rest. Since bats are the primary carrier or this infection, bats must not be allowed to come near the other animals. Create a physical barrier so that bats cannot enter the place where other animals are kept.

5. Humans must be careful about going near the infected patient. No form of physical contact must be made with the patient. Only the people who are taking care of the patient must go.





6. People who are taking care of the patient must use proper personal protection devices. They must wear proper masks, gloves, glasses to avoid any form of contact with the patient. Nipah spreads easily with direct contact.

7. The patient must keep themselves hydrated.

8. Every fruit or vegetable which is to be consumed should be washed and cleaned properly so as to ensure that it does not have any trace of bat dropping or feces on it.

(Dr Sushila Kataria is the Director of the Department of Internal Medicine)

