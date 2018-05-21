Nipah Virus: All You Need To Know About Nipah Virus And How To Prevent It

Highlights
- There are very rare cases of human to human transmission of Nipah virus
- The virus has high mortality rate
- Currently, there are no vaccines for Nipah virus
Transmission of Nipah virus takes place through direct contact with infected pigs, bats or other people infected with the virus. To prevent being infected by the virus, people should avoid consuming fruits that have fallen on the ground.
Cardiologist Dr Sameer Gupta says that Nipah virus causes a viral infection which can be transmitted from infected pigs and bats. "There are very rare cases of human to human transmission of Nipah virus," he says.
Explaining some of the symptoms of the infection, he adds, "Nipah virus can cause fever, tiredness and also affect the brain. The virus has high mortality rate and is geographically limited as of now. It is only in Kerala and nearby places."
Ask him about the treatment for the virus and he says that people infected with Nipah virus need supportive care treatment. "There are no anti-viral medicines for this disease. We are still learning about this new virus because its comparatively new and rare virus," he says.
He says that preventive measures against Nipah virus should be staying away from animals and people infected with the virus. "The virus can spread by being exposed to infected animals. A person can get infected with Nipah virus by eating fruits which are exposed to excretion of infected animals. We have reports that people have fruits which have been infected by an infected virus," says Dr Sameer.
Symptoms of Nipah virus
Other common symptoms of Nipah virus include acute respiratory syndrome, asymptomatic infection and fatal encephalitis. Nipah virus primarily causes encephalitic syndrome and has a high mortality rate. The virus causes multiple MRI abnormalities, including small asymmetric focal lesions in subcortical region. It also leads to deep white matter without surrounding edema.
Preventive measures
Incubation period of nipah virus is about 5 to 14 days. It is after this period of time that the symptoms become more visible. In some cases, symptoms of Nipah virus include stomach pain, choking, vomiting and blurred vision. A patient might possibly get into coma a few days after the symptoms begin. There are also high chances of contracting encephalitis which affects the brain.
To avoid being infected by the virus, avoid drinking toddy brewed in open containers near palm trees. Staying away from an infected person is important. You must maintain a distance from the patient and sanitise and wash your hands properly. Clean your clothes, utensils and bathroom items like mugs and buckets separately. Ensure that they are all maintained hygienically.
While carrying the dead body of anyone who dies of Nipah infection, it is important to cover your face properly. Relatives or friends of the deceased person must try and avoid hugging or kissing the dead person. Take utmost care while bathing the dead body.
Currently, there are no vaccines available for Nipah virus. People infected with Nipah virus need intensive care. According to the World Heatlh Organization, Nipah virus can be prevented by avoiding exposure to sick pigs and bats in areas where the infection is endemic. The infection can be prevented by not consuming fruits which have fallen off from trees and not drinking sap of raw date palms.
(Dr Sameer Gupta is Interventional Cardiologist at Metro Hospital, Noida and MP Heart Clinic, Greater Kailash)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)