10 Nipah Deaths In Kerala; Family Identified As Epicentre Of Outbreak

Ten deaths have been confirmed in Kerala from the Nipah virus, and two persons are critical, the state government has said. The home of a family in which two brothers and another woman died has been identified as the epicentre of the infection.Those who have died are mainly from Kozhikode and Mallapuram. Eight have died just in Kozhikode.No new case has been reported in the last 24 hours. Of 18 samples tested for the virus, 12 were found positive.The infection reportedly spread from the family in Perambara in rural Kozhikode who were the first to be brought to hospital with symptoms of Nipah. Two brothers, both in their twenties, died on the weekend and a woman who was with them in hospital also died.The father of the young men is in a critical condition. All the other infected people have come in contact with the family in some way, says Kerala Health minister KK Shylaja.Dead bats found in a well in their home are believed to have caused the infection. Officials visited the house and have sealed the well.The nurse who was in the team that treated the family, Lini Puthussery, also died yesterday. The 31-year-old mother of two left a heart-wrenching final note for her husband. She couldn't meet her family as she was kept in an isolation ward. She was cremated soon after her death to prevent the spread of infection.The only victims from Malappuram, Sindhu and Sijitha, contracted the virus after they came to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for treatment and came in contact with one of the other victims, said the minister. There is no vaccine yet for the virus, which spreads mostly through direct contact. Doctors say the virus spreads fast and leads to death in 70 per cent cases. The Nipah virus or NiV infection has symptoms like breathing trouble , brain swelling, fever, headache, drowsiness, delirium and even coma.NiV was first identified during an outbreak in Kampung Sungai Nipah in Malaysia in 1998. In 2004, many were infected in Bangladesh after consuming date palm sap contaminated by infected fruit bats.