Navratri Diet: Nutritionist Shares 5 High-Protein Meal Ideas

While Navratri is a deeply spiritual celebration, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is reminding devotees that it is also important to maintain nutritional balance as millions of people across India begin their fasting practices. During this time, it is normal to eat meals that are high in carbohydrates but low in protein, which is essential for energy, fullness, and maintaining muscle mass.

The majority of traditional vrat meals are high in carbohydrates and starches. A decrease in protein consumption may result in more cravings, more frequent hunger attacks, and even muscle loss. To address this, Nmami suggests a series of high-protein meal combinations designed specifically for Navratri fasting:

Samak Rice with Paneer Curry – A mainstay during fasting, samak is naturally gluten-free and gains protein when combined with paneer. Buckwheat Dosa with Coconut Chutney – Buckwheat (kuttu), a crunchy but nutritious alternative, offers protein and fibre along with the good fats from coconut. Rajgira Paneer Cheela with Peanut or Walnut Chutney – A powerful lunch can be made by combining rajgira flour, which is high in amino acids, with paneer and nut-based chutneys. Kuttu Peanut Walnut Tikki with Coconut Chutney – This inventive take on classic cutlets guarantees a balance of plant-based protein and good fats. Nuts and Seeds Milkshake or Smoothie – This drink provides a quick and satisfying protein dose when blended with almond milk or plain yoghurt.

Additionally, Nmami suggests roasted Makhana Kheer with almonds and saffron as a healthier festive dessert that offers a balance of flavour, healthy fats, and protein.

According to Nmami, fasting is not the same as nutrient deprivation; the goal is to revitalise and cleanse the body, not to make it weaker. “Make sure your protein intake does not go down,” she concludes in the video.

Why protein is important during fasting:

According to the nutritionist, protein is essential for preserving equilibrium during the Navratri fast in three ways:

To reduce cravings: It prevents you from overindulging in fried vrat foods by easing your hunger symptoms. To keep you full longer: Protein slows down digestion, avoiding the sugar dips and spikes that come with meals high in carbohydrates. To prevent muscle loss: Protein maintains metabolism and lean muscle mass even in situations where dietary options are restricted

This Navratri, keep in mind that while carbohydrates may preserve tradition, proteins will keep you healthy while you prepare your “thalis.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.