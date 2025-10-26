Polyphenols, Probiotics And Prebiotics: Reset Your Gut Post-Festive Season With The Three P's

The holiday season is all about happiness, sweets, and sleepless nights, but even as your taste buds are having a good time, your stomach might be silently pleading for rescue. Common side effects of festive foods and sugary delights include fatigue, bloating, and stomach discomfort. The good news is that with a proper diet and a bit of care, the stomach can get back to normal. Polyphenols, probiotics, and prebiotics are the "three P's" that nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests focusing on in order to energise and reset your gut.

"Because your gut isn't just about digestion - it's your body's second brain, mood regulator, and glow generator," nutritionist Nmami captions her latest Instagram post.

The gut microbiome, which is made up of the billions of bacteria that live in your intestines, produces neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin that regulate mood, sleep cycles, and emotional balance. Excessive eating during parties can disrupt this system, which may result in mood swings, lack of energy, and even dull skin.

Nmami believes that the secret is to cultivate your microbiome using what experts refer to as the "power of the 3 P's": polyphenols, probiotics, and prebiotics.

Power of the 3 P's: Your Gut Reset Ritual

Pretty much all the things that you would have in your kitchen and which are known for their health benefits, such as berries, dark chocolate, green peas, and besides these, several spices like cinnamon, cloves, and turmeric are all rich in polyphenols. By consuming these products in regular intervals, one helps the gut lining to heal and get microbial balance restored.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that help to increase the population of "good" bacteria in the digestive tract, which is the main reason why the digestive system gets strong. At the same time, probiotics support the body in the process of absorption of nutrients and, equally, they are involved in digestion, thus they are the ones responsible for solving the imbalance.

Fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, kombucha, and even pickles contain these healthy probiotics.

Prebiotics serve as food for probiotics. These are non-digestible fibres that not only maintain gut balance but also promote the production of good bacteria. Most of the sources are ordinary kitchen food items that are simple to mix with the daily meals, such as asparagus, garlic, onions, and bananas. When prebiotics and probiotics are taken together the result is better intestinal function and total health improvement.

Your energy, mood, and skin can all be significantly improved with a conscious diet that incorporates the three Ps, consistent hydration, and adequate sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.