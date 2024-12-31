Weight Loss Diet Tips: Nutritionist Explains Why Pizza Isn't The Problem During Weight Loss

Pizza is undeniably irresistible. Who can say no to a scrumptious slice? Yet, it often earns a spot on the "no" list for those on strict weight-loss diets. But what if a nutritionist gives it a thumbs-up? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has posted a video on Instagram talking about how pizza can be part of your diet plan despite being on a strict fitness regime. She says in the clip, “Are you one who avoids pizza because you think it's bad for you or it will make you gain weight? Well, pizza isn't the problem. Let's ditch the unrealistic goals.”

She claims that this time, the “New Year's resolutions” should be about enjoying the meal alongside losing weight. “Because weight loss isn't about restricting yourself. It just makes you move to a healthier lifestyle by choosing the correct balance. Because pizza, or for that matter, any food item that you enjoy eating, can absolutely fit into a healthy lifestyle,” she explains.

In the video's caption, she writes, “New Year's Resolution: Focus on Balance, Not Restrictions,” adding, “This year, let's ditch the unrealistic weight loss goals that leave you feeling restricted and deprived.”

Nmami Agarwal has revealed that for weight loss journeys, all we can do is “focus on creating a balanced, sustainable approach to weight loss” and not “cutting out foods you love”. She has also advocated for making “healthier choices without feeling guilty”.

She says that there is no need to give up on pizza, desserts, or irresistible treats to lose weight. But the key lies in not overindulging in those foods you love and enjoying meals by “creating a balance” between them and healthier choices.

But if you still want to savour the pizzas in a healthier way - you can also twist the ingredients. For instance, you can use olive oil while marinating the dough and replace the high-gluten flour with wheat flour. Even for the toppings, instead of cheese, paneer can be used - all giving the almost same flavour with proper health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.