Post-Festive Detox: Nutritionist Shares Simple Tips To Gently Reset Your Body

The festive season is finally over after weeks of indulgent sweets, fried delights, and endless family dinners – but our digestive systems may still be recovering. According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, now is the ideal time to gently reset your body, prioritising hydration and nutrients over strict detox regimens.

In her recent Instagram post, Nmami shared a handful of “post-detox tips”, which include starting your day with warm jeera water, rehydrating with water, coconut water, and calming herbal teas, and “amla shot for that Vitamin C kick.”

Nmami's post includes the following post-festive detox:

Cut heaviness: Avoid fried leftovers; consume khichdi or fibre-rich meals.

Avoid fried leftovers; consume khichdi or fibre-rich meals. Rehydrate: Coconut water, plain water and herbal teas restore balance.

Coconut water, plain water and herbal teas restore balance. Reset digestion: Start mornings with warm jeera-ajwain water.

Start mornings with warm jeera-ajwain water. Support liver: Add turmeric milk, amla shots and beetroot salads.

Taking to the caption, nutritionist Nmami further explains that drinking a glass of warm jeera (cumin) water first thing in the morning is one of the easiest ways to help your digestive system recover from the festive overload. It reduces bloating, gently awakens metabolism and helps stimulate the production of digestive enzymes.

Instead of reheating leftover laddoos or samosas, have a bowl of moong dal khichdi, which is light and high in fibre. This simple dish is rich in protein, easy to digest and gives your stomach the rest it needs after days of heavy feasting. Its anti-inflammatory and digestive properties can be enhanced by adding ghee and a pinch of turmeric.

Dehydration from too much sugar, coffee and salt is a common cause of post-festival fatigue. Drink plenty of plain water, fresh coconut water, and herbal teas like peppermint or chamomile to replenish your system. These improve liver function, soothe the digestive tract, and restore electrolyte balance.

Finish your day with a soothing cup of turmeric milk to promote muscle recovery and reduce inflammation. A quick shot of amla, or Indian gooseberry, boosts your immunity and promotes healthy skin. Additionally, prepare a fresh beetroot salad that is high in antioxidants and detoxifying compounds for your liver – the true hero of post-festive cleansing.

“Balance isn't built in a day, but every mindful choice adds up,” Nmami concludes her post.

Switching to home-cooked meals, eating at regular intervals, and getting adequate sleep can help the body return to equilibrium. As the festivities come to an end, take good care of your system in a natural, pleasant and gentle way.

