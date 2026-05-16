National Dengue Day: Gujarat Tests Over 2.56 Lakh Fever Samples During Prevention Campaign

Gujarat stepped up its dengue prevention and surveillance measures ahead of the monsoon season as the state observed 'National Dengue Day' on Saturday with a renewed focus on community participation and public awareness to control the mosquito-borne disease.

Observed across the country every year on May 16 since 2016, National Dengue Day aims to spread awareness about prevention and encourage active participation from the public in controlling the disease.

This year marks the 11th National Dengue Day and carries the theme, “Community Participation Dengue Control: Check, Clean and Cover”.

The state government said, "Extensive preventive measures were undertaken across the state under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Minister of State for Health, Praful Pansheriya."

Speaking on the occasion, Pansheriya said, “The state government is fully prepared with preventive measures against dengue, but the support and cooperation of the community are extremely essential in this fight.”

He said dengue control activities were being carried out through campaigns including “house-to-house” surveys across the state.

As part of advance planning by the health department, a statewide “house-to-house” campaign was organised between April 27 and May 6.

According to the government, more than 23,000 teams visited over two crore houses, offices and industrial settlements during the campaign.

Inspections carried out by the teams found mosquito larvae in more than one lakh houses, following which the larvae were destroyed on the spot.

Authorities also eliminated more than 27 lakh potential mosquito breeding sites across the state.

The government said blood samples of around 2.56 lakh fever patients were also collected and tested during the drive as part of surveillance and early detection efforts.

Health authorities said dengue spreads through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in clean stagnant water.

Citizens have been advised to empty, scrub and clean water-holding containers such as refrigerator trays, air coolers, bird feeders and trays placed under flower pots every week.

The health department also advised people not to leave scrap material, discarded tyres or coconut shells in open areas where water may accumulate.

Residents have been urged to wear full-sleeved clothing, use mosquito nets at night and seek treatment at the nearest government hospital if symptoms such as high fever or joint pain appear.

Authorities further cautioned people against self-medication and advised that Aspirin should not be used when dengue infection is suspected.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)