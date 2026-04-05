Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Provides Cashless Treatment To Over 2 Lakh Families In Punjab

The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana has provided cashless medical treatment to more than two lakh families in Punjab, easing their financial burden, Health Minister Balbir Singh said on Sunday.

The scheme ensures patients receive treatment without worrying about costs, covering services ranging from newborn care to major surgeries and long-term illnesses, Singh said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formally launched the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna on January 22. Under the revamped health scheme, all residents of Punjab are entitled to cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh per family per year.

According to officials, more than Rs 300 crore has been spent on over two lakh treatments, including about 40,000 surgeries, through a network of more than 900 government and private hospitals.

The common treatments include dialysis, heart procedures, orthopaedic surgeries, cancer care, and treatment for diabetes and respiratory diseases.

Singh said more than 68,000 kidney patients are receiving dialysis under the scheme, with an expenditure exceeding Rs 14 crore.

He added that more than 14,000 cancer treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation, have been provided at a cost of over Rs 35 crore, while over 5,700 cardiac procedures, such as angioplasty and pacemaker implantation, have cost more than Rs 47 crore.

The scheme enables timely treatment without taking loans or facing financial stress, the minister said.

Officials said more people are now seeking early and regular treatment, and urged people to enrol in the scheme to avail cashless benefits.

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