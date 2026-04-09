4-Month-Old Born With Hole In Heart Gets Lifeline Under Punjab Health Scheme

A four-month-old girl, Diljot, from Abohar, was diagnosed with a severe infection and a ventricular septal defect (VSD), a congenital heart condition, according to a Punjab government release. She was then admitted to hospitals in Bathinda for intensive care and specialised treatment. The hospital expenses were covered under the state government's cashless health scheme - Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY).

"The doctors told me my daughter has a hole in the heart. She was treated at two different hospitals, and the Sehat Card fully covered bills amounting to Rs 2.77 lakh," said her father, who runs a small salon.

Formally launched on January 22, Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY) allows eligible families to receive cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh a year at government and listed private hospitals. It includes coverage for conditions such as low birth weight, premature birth, infections and other neonatal complications. The programme also provides maternal and postnatal care services.

During the launch, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had said, "Worry about the treatment, not the bills. The government will become your pocket."

Diljot's case is among several reported across the state. Cases from different districts point to similar use of the scheme. In Bathinda, treatment for a newborn suffering from jaundice and breathing issues, costing about Rs 1 lakh, was covered under it.

A similar case was reported from Patiala, where a newborn required treatment for jaundice and respiratory complications.

"My son was born on March 25 and had a couple of complications. While we were worried about the newborn's health, what worried us more was how we would cover the bills. Thanks to CM Bhagwant Mann's scheme, the treatment cost was fully covered," said the child's father, Balwinder Singh.

In Faridkot, an 18-day-old infant is currently receiving treatment under the scheme, according to family members.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh said the government is focusing on early intervention and awareness at the village level. According to the press release, over 6,000 neonatal cases have been treated under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna in the past three months.

The state government is also asking eligible families to register for the Sehat Card at camps and designated centres to access the benefits.