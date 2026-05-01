4,600 Knee Replacements In 3 Months: Punjab's 'Sehat' Scheme Restores Mobility

At least 4,600 knee replacement surgeries have been conducted in the last three months in Punjab. The state hospitals are reportedly seeing a sharp rise in patients seeking treatment as procedures become cashless, courtesy of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY).

Officials said the scheme has improved access to advanced orthopaedic care, particularly for elderly patients who delayed surgery due to high costs. Knee replacement procedures, which earlier cost between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh, are now being carried out free of charge for eligible beneficiaries.

Dr Karan Chopra, an orthopaedic surgeon at Civil Hospital Barnala, said the number of surgeries at his facility has risen from around 80 per month to 120 to 130.

He explained that most patients suffer from osteoarthritis, which leads to cartilage damage, stiffness and severe pain. "Knee replacement surgery replaces damaged joint surfaces with metal and plastic components, restoring movement and reducing pain," he said.

Patients across the state said that the scheme has helped them regain mobility.

A 67-year-old Paramjit Kaur, who struggled with severe osteoarthritis, said she saw significant improvement following her procedure under the scheme. She said she was barely able to move around, and even simple things like walking across a room or standing for a few minutes had become painful.

Her son, Jaswinder Singh, came across the Sehat scheme on social media. " It took me a few days to arrange the documents. Once we registered, the surgery was done. The doctors were very helpful, and my mother is now much better," he said.

Similarly, Sukhwinder Kaur, who had been suffering from knee pain for over two years, said she is now able to walk without pain after undergoing surgery. "I had knee pain for two to three years. Some days, I could barely walk. Now, after surgery, I feel very happy. The Sehat card has given me my life back. I will now walk without pain," she said.

Under the programme, patients can avail of cashless treatment after registering with basic documents such as Aadhaar and voter ID. "Now, with Aadhaar, voter ID, and Sehat card registration, the treatment is cashless. Patients do not have to pay," said Dr Chopra.

Similar cases have been reported from multiple districts, including Bathinda and Tarn Taran, where patients underwent surgeries at government hospitals and AIIMS facilities without incurring out-of-pocket expenses.

"My mother was in severe pain and could not do basic household work. Because of the Sehat card, we did not worry about the cost. We are grateful such a scheme exists," said Sehajpreet, daughter of Tarn Taran resident Rajvinder Singh, who underwent knee replacement.