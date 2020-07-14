Monsoon Diet For Hypertension: Know What To Eat And Avoid For Healthy Blood Pressure

High blood pressure: Add seasonal fruits and vegetables to your diet

Monsson is the season of fried snacks. From hot pakoras to samosas, these tasty delights are unavoidable during the rainy season with a cup of hot tea. But this might not be the best way to enjoy this season. Consumption of these snacks regularly can take a toll on your digestive health and lead to weight gain as well. People with pre-existing conditions should carefully monitor their diet to avoid any major fluctuation in their health condition. High blood pressure or hypertension is also a serious health condition that requires constant management of healthy blood sugar levels. Diet plays a significant role in controlling blood pressure numbers. Here are some do's and don'ts people with hypertension should follow to maintain healthy blood pressure.

Hypertension diet: What to eat and avoid

Foods to eat

People with hypertension should add fibre-rich foods to their diet. Foods loaded with potassium can also help controlling blood pressure numbers. Monsson offers a wide range of fruits and vegetables that can be a part of your diet. Some of the seasonal fruits and vegetables you must add to your diet are- jamun, apples, plums, peaches, bottle gourd, bitter gourd, Indian squash and green leafy vegetables.

Also, choose healthy drinks to prevent the complications of high blood pressure. You can choose herbal teas like green tea, hibiscus tea and oolong tea. Drink enough water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

Foods to avoid

Deep fried snacks with a hot cup of tea might be a tasty delight for a rainy day but these might be a healthy choice for someone with hypertension. It is better to choose healthy snacks such as dried fruits or fibre rich snacks.

Also, avoid consumption of too much sodium as it can increase your blood pressure.

Regular exercise is also extremely important to stay fit and maintain healthy blood pressure numbers.

