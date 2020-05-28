High Blood Pressure: Drinking Orange Juice May Help Regulate Blood Pressure Number; Know Other Benefits Of This Juice

High blood pressure: A healthy diet can help control high blood pressure effectively

High blood pressure or hypertension requires urgent attention to fight the complications linked with it. This condition of left untreated can put you at a higher risk of multiple chronic conditions. Diet plays a major role in controlling blood pressure numbers. Some foods can leave a positive impact on your blood pressure. Adding these healthy foods to your diet can contribute to controlled blood pressure and boost your heart health. Your doctor will also recommend a healthy diet and lifestyle to beat this condition effectively. Similarly, orange juice may also help you manage healthy blood pressure numbers. Orange juice has certain nutrients and properties which can help.

High blood pressure: Here's how orange juice might help

Orange juice is commonly consumed for breakfast. It is a healthy drink that can offer you multiple health benefits. It is a great source of vitamin C. Orange juice contains potassium which is one of the best nutrients for controlling high blood pressure. It also contains anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It can also reduce bad cholesterol and boost overall heart health.

Drinking orange juice may help control blood pressure

Other benefits of drinking orange juice

Orange juice is a powerhouse of nutrients that can boost your health in several ways. This juice contains vitamin C which is a perfect immunity booster. It is rich in folate, magnesium, carbs and vitamin B6.

Orange juice is commonly consumed for breakfast

Drinking orange juice can also promote the pH level of urine and helps balance it which results in a controlled risk of kidney stones.

A word of advice: Do not add a huge quantity of orange juice to your diet suddenly. Start with small quantities. Diabetics should avoid drinking too much orange as it may increase blood sugars.

