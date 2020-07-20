MondayMotivation: Try This Intense Workout Which Targets Your Inner Thighs- You Can Do This!

Inner thighs is often a neglected area. It is important to work on them for strengthening hips

Inner thighs can often be a neglected body part when it comes to workout. For all those seeking some much-needed #MondayMotivation, here's an inner thigh-targeting workout you can try today. It was shared by celeb fitness trainer Kalya Itsines on Instagram. Toning down thighs or losing fat from the area could be challenging. Not only does it require squats and lunges, it also needs some dietary modifications in order to aid fat loss or spot reduction in that particular area. Itsines mentions that one cannot one "cannot reduce" or lose fat from one specific area on the body. Instead, "you can grow work to strengthen and grow the muscles in that area," she writes in the caption of her post.

According to Itsines, inner thigh or adductors are commonly ignored muscles. However, it is important to train them as it helps in strengthening and stabilising hips. It also helps in reducing the chance of injury in a gym.

She addresses these concerns and shares a complete workout that can be added to your "lower body day". The highlight of the workout is that it targets inner thighs.

The workout includes a total of 6 exercises:

Copenhagen plank- 40 seconds (20 on each side)

Sumo squat pulse- 12 reps

Lateral lunge - 20 reps (10 on each side)

Curtsy lunge - 20 reps (10 on each side)

Plank jacks - 20 reps

Glute bridge hold - 20-30 seconds

It is very important to do each exercise with the right technique- this is the only way the exercise will target your inner thighs and help in growing muscles in the area. Complete 3 laps of the workout. Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.