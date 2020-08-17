MondayMotivation For Weight Loss: This Abs Challenge Can Be Completed In Just 6 Minutes!

The workout can help you get flat abs and also reduce flat abs

Weight Loss: Happy Monday everyone! The days marks the beginning of yet another week filled with meeting deadlines and completing your daily to-do list. Not to forget exercising regularly, as it is an important tool for maintaining your weight, fitness and immunity. As part of your #MondayMotivation today, we are going to talk about a 6-mintue abs challenge, which you can follow along with celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines. She took to Instagram to share the challenge, which she says can be done without any equipment.

Monday Motivation for weight loss: 6-minute ab challenge you can do at home

If today is a day when you feel you are short of time, or have a packed schedule till, say, 8 pm, then this workout is perfect you. All you need is six minutes to complete this abs workout.

It includes a total of five exercises:

1. In and Out Plank - 30 sec

2. 3-Way Mountain Climber - 30 sec

3. Alternating Bent-Leg Raise - 30 sec

4. Russian Twist - 30 sec

5. Side Plank with Arm & Leg Extension - 60 sec (30 per side)

You can watch the IGTV shared below to see how each exercise is done. Itsines walks through the basics of each of them in the video.

The workout can be done as a stand-alone workout, or it can be done along with your daily cardio and weight training routine.

Points to note:

The exercises need to be done for 30 seconds.

You can take a break of 30 seconds between every exercise, especially if you are beginners.

Do not forget to keep breathing in an out while doing every exercise.

The workout needs no equipment and can be done anytime, anywhere.

It can help you get flat abs and also help you get rid of belly fat.

So, whenever you have 6 minutes to spare today, you've got to try this follow-along-abs challenge.

