MomSpeaks: Why Childbirth With Epidural For Painless Delivery Was My First Choice

Pregnancy is more than just a beautiful phase; it is a crucial time when you prepare yourself both mentally and physically for the big day. Most women spend those nine months planning the D-day, considering every possible situation that might occur. While it's often regarded as one of the most challenging events in a woman's life, as the mother of a one-year-old, I can say that the birthing process is also life-changing. From the onset of labour to delivering the baby, the whole experience is an emotional rollercoaster that only a woman can truly understand.

Long before the due date, I had to make a critical decision, and that was choosing the mode of delivery. While it largely depends on medical aspects, women today can select a birthing method that aligns with their overall health, lifestyles, and future goals.

The human body is wired so precisely that it responds intuitively throughout the delivery process. However, things may not always go as planned.

I opted for a painless vaginal delivery during my pregnancy but ended up with a C-section. You must have noticed a sharp rise in cesarean deliveries over the past years. In fact, data indicate that an alarming number of C-sections are performed across India, even when they are not necessarily required. However, in some cases, mothers choose a C-section because the pain during a vaginal birth can be unbearable, with risks for both the mother and baby.

When I was pregnant, I often told people that I just wanted to come back from the hospital alive with my baby, regardless of the birthing method. All expecting mothers hear stories from their mothers and grandmothers about how a vaginal delivery is the best option, but these tales often come with haunting reminders of labour pains. Additionally, the number of women who die during childbirth is concerning.

Like any other important decision, I did my research first. The internet made me believe that all birthing methods involve life-threatening risk. Furthermore, the duration of labour isn't something that can be predetermined. This was followed by a detailed discussion with my doctor, who explained why the natural birthing process is as it is. She also highlighted that recovery is generally quicker and better after a vaginal birth compared to a C-section. A faster recovery is beneficial for both mother and baby. When considering the pros of a vaginal birth, the following are the major benefits:

Quicker recovery

Reduced risk of surgical complications

Less scarring

Better mobility

Shorter hospital stay

Easy breastfeeding

Lower risk of respiratory issues, gut problems, and allergies in the baby

Although I was fully convinced, the fear of labour pain still lingered. My doctor helped me overcome this fear by introducing the concept of an epidural. While I had seen many videos of women opting for an epidural outside India, this concept was still alien to me. For the unversed, an epidural is an injection in your back to deliver anaesthesia. Epidural anaesthesia is a type of anaesthesia commonly given for pain relief in childbirth. The epidural creates a band of numbness from the belly button to the top of the legs, allowing women to stay awake and feel the pressure of labour but without the pain. It's primarily used during labour, but the anaesthetic is also used for certain surgeries and specific causes of chronic back pain. In simple words, it's a painless vaginal delivery method. After gathering all this information, an epidural-administrated vaginal birth became my first choice.

If you are an expecting mother considering an epidural, here are some questions about this procedure that I had, which may help clear your doubts:

What is an epidural?

"An epidural is a type of regional anaesthesia commonly used during labour to relieve pain. It involves placing a small catheter in the lower back, through which medication is administered to numb the nerves carrying pain signals from the uterus and birth canal. The mother remains awake and alert, but the severe pain of contractions is significantly reduced, making labour more manageable," says Dr. Payal Choudhary, senior consultant - obstetrician & gynaecologist at Rosewalk by Rainbow Hospitals.

How safe is it?

Epidurals are generally considered very safe when administered by trained anaesthesiologists. "Complications are rare and usually minor, such as a temporary headache or back soreness. Serious side effects like infection or nerve damage are extremely uncommon. The benefits of pain relief often outweigh the risks, especially when monitored in a hospital setting with proper medical supervision," Dr. Choudhary explains.

Why should women consider it?

"Labour can be physically exhausting and emotionally overwhelming. An epidural allows women to experience childbirth with far less pain, enabling them to conserve energy for the delivery itself. It can also reduce stress, stabilise blood pressure in some cases, and allow women to focus more on the birthing experience rather than coping with intense pain," Dr. Choudhary answers.

What happens if an epidural fails?

"In rare cases, the epidural may not provide complete pain relief. This can happen if the medication doesn't spread evenly or if the catheter shifts. In such situations, the anaesthesiologist can adjust the dose, reposition the catheter, or, if necessary, repeat the procedure. Most issues can be corrected quickly to ensure adequate pain management," the expert explains.

What happens if a normal delivery fails after giving an epidural? Is a C-section possible under the same anaesthesia?

"Yes, in most cases, the same epidural can be extended to provide anaesthesia for a cesarean section. This is one of the advantages of having an epidural in place during labour. If the epidural does not provide adequate coverage, the anaesthesiologist may switch to a spinal block or general anaesthesia to ensure the mother is comfortable and safe during surgery," she answers.

Should it be a woman's first choice?

The expert explains that whether an epidural should be the first choice depends on each woman's individual needs, health status, and birth preferences. It is not mandatory, but it is an excellent option for those who want pain relief during labour.

"The key is informed choice; women should know all available options and decide what feels right for them. The goal is a safe and positive birthing experience, whether with or without an epidural," she adds.

How many women have chosen an epidural in the past years?

"In recent years, more women have shown openness to epidurals as awareness and access have improved. However, comfort levels vary. Some women embrace it early in their birth plan, while others prefer to attempt a natural delivery and keep the epidural as a backup option. Cultural perceptions, family influence, and personal pain tolerance often play a role in decision-making."

"Awareness has increased significantly, especially among urban women, but many still have misconceptions or fears about long-term side effects. When counselling patients, it is important to explain in simple terms how an epidural works, its safety profile, and the relief it provides. Once women understand that risks are minimal and that they remain in control of their labour experience, most hesitation fades," Dr. Choudhary adds.

Whether vaginal, cesarean or with/without an epidural, it's crucial for women to know that they have options. It is also important to choose a method that is safe for both the mother and the baby. However, as I mentioned earlier, things don't always go as planned in the delivery room. I was ready to take the epidural, but my baby's breech position made me undergo a planned C-section instead. It took me longer to recover, but I am now back on track. So, all is well if it ends well.

