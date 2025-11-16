Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiance Hour Before Wedding After Fight Over Saree

A woman was allegedly killed by her fiance inside their house in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city, an hour before the couple was to get married on Saturday, police said.

The incident near Tekri Chowk in the Prabhudas Lake took place during the course of an argument over a saree and money between the couple.

According to the police, accused Sajan Baraiya and victim Soni Himmat Rathod were living together for the last one to one-and-a-half-years. They were engaged and most of the rituals were completed. They were supposed to get married on Saturday night.

However, an argument broke out between the two over a saree and money just an hour before the wedding, the police said. In a fit of rage, Sajan hit Soni with an iron pipe and even smashed her head against the wall.

The accused also vandalised the house before fleeing the spot. On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

"The couple were living together despite opposition from their families. They were living together for one to one-and-a-half years. Yesterday was their wedding. The two had an argument over saree and money," Deputy Superintendent of Police RR Singhal said.

"During the course of the argument, Sajan hit Soni with an iron pipe. He also smashed her head against the wall, killing her on the spot. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a detailed probe is underway," he added.

Sources said the accused had also fought with a neighbour on Saturday and a police complaint was lodged against him.

A separate complaint has also been lodged in connection with the murder.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)