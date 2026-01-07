Gujarat Set To Host Vibrant International Kite Festival 2026: Check Dates, Full Schedule

Gujarat's skies come alive every January with the International Kite Festival (IKF), a vibrant celebration rooted in the cultural tradition of Uttarayan. This iconic event attracts kite enthusiasts and visitors worldwide, showcasing a mesmerising display of colour, creativity, and global artistry. Scheduled to take place from January 10 to January 14, the festival coincides with Makar Sankranti, a significant Hindu festival marking the end of winter and the start of the harvest season.

The event, organised by the Gujarat Tourism Department, draws kite flyers and enthusiasts from all over the world. The main venue for the celebrations is Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, though the festivities will also extend to other cities across Gujarat, including Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, and Dwarka.

Participants from countries like Japan, the USA, the UK, France, Australia, and Indonesia will showcase their unique, often massive, and artistically crafted kites at the festival. Traditional Indian kite makers also take the spotlight with their vibrant patangs and tukals, filling the sky with stunning visuals.

Beyond kite flying, the festival includes a variety of cultural programs such as folk music and dance performances, handicraft exhibitions, and local food stalls offering Gujarati delicacies like undhyu and laddoos). Workshops on kite-making and kite-flying techniques are also held, especially for children and tourists.

Event Details: Schedules And Dates

The festival will run from January 10 to January 14, 2026, with the main events in Ahmedabad from January 12 to 14. The Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad will serve as the central centerpiece for international participants and grand themed installations.

International Kite Festival 2026 Schedule and Dates

January 10: Rajkot, Surat, and Dholavira

January 11: Shivrajpur, Statue of Unity (Ektanagar), and Vadnagar

January 12 -14, 2026: Ahmedabad (main celebration at the Sabarmati Riverfront)

January 13: Vadodara

January 14: Hanol and Palitana (along with ongoing events in Ahmedabad)

Entry and Timings

Entry to the main festival venues, such as the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, is free for all visitors.

Events at the main venues typically run from around 10 am to 5 pm, with cultural performances continuing into the evening.