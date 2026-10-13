The 36-year-old pacer, Mohammed Shami opened his Ranji Trophy campaign with a four-wicket haul for Bengal against Delhi at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground. Leading an attack featuring fellow international pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, Shami delivered a performance that underlined his enduring bowling prowess despite persistent questions about his fitness. "I don't feel any change. People express their opinions, I don't have the rhythm and fitness. I don't care about all this, and I enjoy my game," he said, reported by Sportstar, reflecting on the criticism surrounding his form and his prolonged absence from the national side. He also highlighted the importance of understanding how to move the ball both ways, underscoring the role of skill and experience in fast bowling. Beyond his performances on the field, Shami's career has been defined by his determination to overcome injuries and rebuild his fitness. From gruelling rehabilitation sessions and hours of running to unconventional training methods developed during his early years in rural Uttar Pradesh, the pacer has repeatedly relied on discipline and perseverance to return to competitive cricket. Beyond his performances on the field, Shami's career has been defined by his determination to overcome injuries and rebuild his fitness. From gruelling rehabilitation sessions and hours of running to unconventional training methods developed during his early years in rural Uttar Pradesh, the pacer has repeatedly relied on discipline and perseverance to return to competitive cricket.

1. Six Hours In The Gym: How Shami Rebuilt His Fitness After Injury

Shami's determination to regain his bowling rhythm was evident during his recovery from a knee injury in 2015. The pacer underwent surgery after the 2015 World Cup and faced a lengthy rehabilitation period before returning to competitive cricket.

In an interview with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Shami revealed how hard he worked to regain his fitness. "I kept working in the gym for up to six hours every day," he said, explaining that he had been overweight and needed to get back into shape before rebuilding his bowling rhythm.

He also described the mental challenge of returning to full pace after an injury. Having pushed himself through months of rehabilitation, Shami said he had gradually overcome his fear of suffering another setback. The experience underlined an important aspect of a fast bowler's conditioning: rebuilding fitness is not simply about lifting weights or running faster. It also involves gradually preparing the body to withstand the repeated physical demands of bowling at high speed.

2. Running On Farmland: Shami's Unconventional Training Method

Long before his rehabilitation sessions attracted attention, Shami's approach to training was being shaped on the farmland around his village in Uttar Pradesh. Mohammed Shami's unconventional childhood training on the farmlands laid the foundation for his exceptional leg strength and bowling endurance. In a report by The Indian Express, his childhood coach, Badruddin Siddique, described how Shami used to run for hours on land that had been tilled, with the soft, uneven surface adding a different challenge to his training. "He is not the one, who believes much in the gym, for him running is key," Badruddin said in the report. The coach also recalled Shami using a tractor to prepare the soil and then running on the land. This unconventional training method, sometimes described as desi training, helped develop the leg strength and running endurance important to his bowling approach.

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Running on soft ground can demand more effort from the legs than running on a firm surface. However, such training also needs to be adapted to the athlete's conditioning and injury history, particularly for fast bowlers who place substantial loads on their ankles, knees and lower limbs. Shami's story is not evidence that gym training is unnecessary. Instead, it illustrates how conditioning methods can vary depending on an athlete's needs, playing style and physical demands.

3. A Hundred Balls A Day: The Repetition Behind His Bowling Skills

Fitness is only one part of Shami's preparation. For a fast bowler, the ability to maintain line, length, seam position and control over long spells is equally important. His childhood coach has previously spoken about Shami's habit of bowling around 100 deliveries a day while working on his craft. Shami would also practise with wet cricket balls at his farmhouse.

A wet ball can be harder to grip and control, making such practice a way to challenge a bowler's handling and execution. The sessions also reflected Shami's willingness to repeat the basics rather than depend only on physical conditioning. This distinction matters because strength and endurance do not automatically translate into effective bowling. Fast bowlers must combine physical preparation with technical consistency, coordination and the ability to adapt their deliveries to match conditions. Shami's recent four-wicket haul against Delhi once again highlighted how experience and control can remain valuable even when questions about a player's fitness dominate the discussion.

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