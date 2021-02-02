A Millet Bhakri A Day, Keeps Dullness Away- All The Reasons To Have It Daily, From Rujuta Diwekar

Millets can provide you with niacin, a kind of vitamin B

Highlights Eating millets bhakri is an effective way of eating millets

It is sustainable and eco-friendly

It will also provide essential nutrients in millets

We are all aware of how healthy millets are for us. They are fibre-rich whole grains and you must definitely include them regularly in your diet. However, what many people don't know is how to include millets in daily meals. Addressing this concern is nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on Instagram and Facebook. As part of the latest guideline of the ongoing fitness project, she talks about the benefits of including millets in your diet and the different ways that you can do so.

Benefits of eating millets regularly

In the video, Diwekar informs that millets are not just a rich source of fibre, but are also a source of amino acids, Vitamin B, minerals etc. But to consume them in the form of chips or multigrain breads, or any other packaged or processed forms is not something that you want to do.

Also read: Rub Ghee On The Soles Of Your Feet For Better Sleep And Other Surprising Benefits- Kareena's Nutritionist Explains

Make millets roti/bhakri

A sustainable and eco-friendly way of eating millets, which will also help you have access to all of its nutrients, is by creating millets roti, says the Mumbai-based nutritionist. Millets roti can be eaten along with a sabzi, dal or chutney.

The struggle here is that kneading a dough from millet flour may be difficult as it does not easily bind together. Well, Diwekar shares the perfect kitchen secret for this. "Add warm water while kneading the atta and then hand press them before you put them on your iron tava," she recommends.

Also read: Surprising Ways How Bringing Iron Utensils Back In Your Kitchen Can Help You

Reasons to eat millets

This inexpensive whole grain is easy to grow. It is a rich source of many vitamins, minerals and fibre. Diwekar, who is the nutritionist of Kareena Kapoor Khan, shares the following benefits of including millets in your diet:

1. Millets contain niacin, which is a kind of Vitamin B. It can help in boosting energy, nerve health and can also keep your digestive tract healthy. The grain is gluten-free and is thus good for people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

2. Zinc, magnesium and fibre in millets make them great for regulating blood sugar, especially for people with PCOD and diabetes.

3. Millets also contain folic acid, which can help in iron assimilation, improve skin quality, fertility and overall health.

Millets can help in improving skin quality

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Gluten-Free Diet: Is Millet Roti Really Better Than Wheat Roti? Know A Nutritionist's Take

Point to note

Diwekar says that you must not have millets randomly, like in the case of multigrain breads. Have them one at a time, she recommends.

You should finish the meal with a small serving of ghee and jaggery. It will aid digestion and also satisfy the craving of something sweet after a meal.

Make sure to add chutney with your meals. It provides you with provide with probiotics that can improve your gut health naturally.

Having said that, it is important to note that millet roti or bhakri is not a replacement for rice and wheat roti. You should continue having the latter, says Diwekar. "A millet bhakri a day, keeps the dullness away," she adds.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.