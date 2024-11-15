Anushka Sharma Makes Sure To Add Millets To Her Daughters Meals; Here's Why You Should Too

Packed with essential nutrients such as zinc and selenium, millets support immune function

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma gave fans a peek into her Children's Day menu for her daughter, Vamika, featuring smiles, giggles, and millet noodles. Anushka shared a photo on Instagram of a bowl filled with noodles, captioning it: “Children's day menu smiles, giggles and millet noodles.” Millets are naturally gluten-free and are packed with nutrients, including fibre, protein, vitamins (such as B vitamins), minerals (like magnesium, potassium, and iron), and antioxidants. Due to its nutrient density, millet is a healthy addition to any diet, supporting digestive health, weight management, and long-lasting energy levels. Read on as we discuss some amazing benefits of millet.

Health benefits of consuming millet

1. Fibre-rich for digestive health

Millets are high in dietary fibre, which aids in healthy digestion by adding bulk to stool and promoting regular bowel movements. This fibre content also helps prevent constipation, supports gut health by fostering good bacteria, and may lower the risk of colorectal cancer.

2. Supports weight management

The fibre in millets provides a sense of fullness, reducing the likelihood of overeating and helping with weight management. By keeping hunger at bay for longer periods, millets make a smart choice for those looking to maintain or lose weight naturally.

3. Helps manage blood sugar levels

Millets have a low glycemic index, which means they release glucose slowly into the bloodstream, helping prevent rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. This makes them a suitable grain choice for people with diabetes or those looking to maintain stable energy levels throughout the day.

4. Boosts heart health

Millets contain magnesium, which is essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure and reducing the risk of heart disease. Additionally, their high fibre content helps lower LDL cholesterol levels, further supporting cardiovascular health.

5. Provides antioxidant protection

Millets are rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body against oxidative stress and cell damage caused by free radicals. Antioxidants in millets can help reduce inflammation, slow down aging, and lower the risk of chronic diseases, including cancer.

6. Strengthens bones and teeth

Millets are a good source of phosphorus and magnesium, two minerals essential for strong bones and teeth. Regular consumption of millets supports bone density, making them beneficial for children in their growing years and for older adults to maintain bone health and prevent osteoporosis.

7. Enhances immunity

Packed with essential nutrients such as zinc and selenium, millets support immune function by helping the body fight off infections. A strong immune system is crucial for overall health, and the nutrients in millets help in building and sustaining it.

8. Promotes skin health

The vitamins and minerals in millets, particularly niacin and antioxidants, play a role in skin health. These nutrients help maintain skin elasticity, reduce signs of aging, and support a healthy glow, making millets a beauty-friendly food choice.

9. Good for respiratory health

Millets like finger millet (ragi) have anti-inflammatory properties and can help alleviate asthma symptoms. While not a cure, the nutrients in millets support respiratory health, which can benefit those with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

Add millet to your diet today for better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.