Nutritionist Reveals The Many Benefits Of Adding Kodo Millet To Your Diet

Kodo Millet is also called varagu or arikelu

The health benefits of millet can't be stressed enough. Time and again, we have been asked to include millet in our diet, as much as we can. These cereal crops are a powerhouse of supplements. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra reveals that millet carries "phenolic acids", which behave like "anti-nutrients" that may "decrease the risk of colon and breast cancer." Of all the millets, the nutritionist urges to pay extra attention towards kodo millet. Also called varagu or arikelu, kodo millet offers innumerable health benefits. Lovneet shared a picture of kodo millet and penned a lengthy note, detailing its nutritional calibre.

Beginning with millet, Loveneet Batra reveals, "Millet contain phenolics such as alpha-glucosidase, pancreatic amylase by partly inhibiting the enzymatic hydrolysis of complicated carbohydrates that reduces postprandial hyperglycemia." Apart from phenolic acid, millets are also rich in tannins and phytes. The nutritionist adds, "Millets are rich in phenolic acids, tannins and phytes that behave as 'anti-nutrients.' These anti-nutrients, however, decrease the risk of colon and breast cancer. Millet contains phenolics that have been shown to be efficient in preventing cancer initiation. Millets have a higher amount of free radical scavenging activity which decreases the risk of cardiovascular diseases."

Talking about kodo millet, the nutritionist claims that this grain is excellent in "strengthening the nervous system," as it carries "a high amount of lecithin." In addition, it is abundant in antioxidants, which reduce oxidative stress and also protect the damaged cells.

She writes, "Kodo Millet is abundant in antioxidants, such as phenolic compounds and flavonoids. These antioxidants help combat free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and protecting cells from damage." The grain is nothing less than a treat for the ones who abide by the gluten-free diet. Along with that it is extremely gentle on the "digestive system."

She concludes by saying, "Kodo Millet is naturally gluten-free, making it an excellent choice for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities. It is also relatively easy to digest compared to some other grains, making it gentle on the digestive system."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.