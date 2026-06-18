About 67% of office workers experience some kind of workplace burnout on a global level. The experience of workplace burnout is driving up the healthcare costs and damaging longevity among urban working professionals. Midday fatigue is another byproduct that, when combined with workplace burnout, can lead to problems with physical and mental well-being. The factors like stress, nervous system dysregulation, and brain fog are becoming the driving forces behind people suffering from physical and mental health issues. To address this growing health crisis, a specific breathing method can certainly aid in somatic breathing, as it is supported by research. Research published in the Brain Sciences journal details that workplace burnout can be addressed to a certain extent by somatic breathing techniques, which can calm the nervous system and reduce brain fog.

What Is Somatic Breathing?

'Somatic' refers to a body-based awareness breathing technique that focuses on breathwork and works on calming the nervous system. It is backed by neuroscience, as breathing affects vagus nerve functioning and controls levels of stress hormones. Somatic breathing can be done in 90 seconds if it is performed with precision and at regular intervals. Your nervous system is hijacked when you are constantly on edge and needs to calm down to be able to regulate its functioning.

Why Mid-Day Workplace Burnout Happens

Mid-day workplace burnout happens as the stress hormone known as cortisol dips, and the body's internal clock slows down. The body functions on energy cycles that are influenced by dietary choices and long sitting hours, screens, and decision fatigue.

The continuous cycle of poor diet and dehydration can worsen fatigue, which can send your nervous system to work overtime to function.

These factors are also linked to your nervous system, which can be pushed into overdrive (fight-or-flight mode).

Neurologist Explains The 90-Second Reset Trick

Dr Sudhir Kumar, Consultant Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, explains, "Somatic breathing works as a rapid reset for the brain and body during work-induced stress.

"During prolonged work hours, the brain often remains in a heightened stress state, leading to midday fatigue and reduced productivity. A simple 90-second somatic breathing exercise can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, helping the body shift from 'fight-or-flight' to a 'rest-and-recover' mode. This not only reduces stress hormones like cortisol but also improves mental clarity and focus almost immediately." Here is how it can help:

The 90-second breathing technique can shift the body into a parasympathetic state, which can balance your internal functioning.

Furthermore, it can help reduce cortisol and improve oxygen flow to the brain, making its functioning clearer.

A quick brain reset improves focus and alertness that are needed to perform at an optimal level.

Step-By-Step: The 90-Second Somatic Breathing Technique

The 90-second somatic breathing technique can be performed by following these steps:

Sit upright, relax your shoulders to make your position better, and calm down.

Inhale slowly (4-5 seconds) to let your brain get oxygen.

Hold briefly (2 seconds) to let your lungs expand.

Exhale longer (6-8 seconds) to let the body breathe.

Focus on physical sensations (chest, abdomen) to let your brain reset.

Repeat for 6-8 cycles to make sure the nervous system calms down.

Science-Backed Benefits Of Somatic Breathing

A review in the PLOS One journal mentions that somatic breathing can have science-backed health benefits, such as

Reduces stress hormones (cortisol), which are responsible for affecting physical and mental health.

Improves heart rate variability (HRV), which is responsible for increasing stress on the heart muscles.

Enhances mental clarity and focus, which is needed for optimal performance.

Reduces anxiety and burnout symptoms, which can slow down your body's performance.

Supports better emotional regulation, which is needed for better social connections.

Signs Your Burnout Needs Immediate Attention

Burnout can result in certain signs that require your immediate attention, as it can worsen if it remains unaddressed. Here are the signs that can signal a burnout and need to be addressed immediately by making changes:

Constant midday exhaustion

Brain fog, poor focus

Irritability, headaches

Low productivity despite effort

Additional Tips To Beat Workplace Burnout

Workplace burnout can be beaten if you follow a biologically robust pattern to improve how your body functions. Here are some of these tips that can help beat workplace burnout:

Hydration and balanced meals

Short movement breaks give your body and mind a break.

Limit caffeine spikes, as they can affect your blood sugar levels and brain alertness.

Sunlight exposure

Sleep hygiene

Also Read: Workplace Burnout Isn't Normal: Health Risks Explained

Who Should Try This Technique?

The somatic breathing technique should be tried by those who work in high-stress environments. Here are some types of workers who should definitely give the 90-second somatic breathing technique a try:

High-stress professionals

Desk workers with screen fatigue

People with anxiety or burnout symptoms

The 90-second somatic breathing technique is a quick, science-backed reset for your nervous system. If you want to establish a healthy relationship with your work and balance how you feel while working, then you need to use this method. To avoid midday energy crashes, using somatic breathing is a simple, accessible mental health tool for your problems.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.