Mental Health: Worst Foods For Stress, As Shared By An Expert

Stress may be caused by work pressure, relationships or family issues and can worse your health

Stress, in moderation, can be beneficial. It helps us get out of bed in the morning, keeps us motivated, and can act as a red flag that we need to make some lifestyle adjustments. On the other side, persistent stress can have negative effects on our health, not the least of which is how it affects our eating patterns and nutritional requirements.

Prolonged stress raises the body's metabolic demands, which could lead to increased food absorption and excretion. Hence, long-term stress can lead to increased nutrient needs as well as an aggravation of current inadequacies.

Additionally, our dietary preferences may change during extended periods of stress, leading to an increase in the consumption of sweets and processed foods. Less time and energy for meal preparation, which results in a greater reliance on processed foods and ready meals, may be one cause of this.

Another factor could be that we naturally choose foods richer in fat and sugar when we are under stress. Presumably, this technique may have benefited early humans during challenging times like times of food scarcity because fat supplies substantial calories and sugar allows for a rapid release of glucose, which in turn provides energy. Today's stressors, including those related to job, relationships, finances, and other factors, can endure for protracted periods of time, tipping the balances in the wrong direction.

Through her Instagram real, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares with us food groups that are bad for us if we struggle with stress. She writes, “Did you know that STRESS may be triggered by certain foods we put in our bodies? Read on for foods that may trigger your stress levels”

Here are 5 foods that will worsen your stress levels, as per the nutritionist:

1. Sugary treats are a contributor to overall anxiety. Foods such as cakes, pastries cause your blood sugar to go on a rollercoaster ride of spikes and crashes, and with it, your energy also goes up and down. When blood sugar crashes, your mood sours and anxiety levels can spike.

2. Artificial sweeteners are often recommended as a substitute for sugar but studies indicate that use of NNS (non-nutritive sweeteners) can also increase inflammation and stress in our body. Aspartame usage may lead to systemic inflammation, oxidative stress, and excess free radicals' production.

3. Too much caffeine can spell trouble for your adrenal glands by overstimulating the body. And because it stimulates the nervous system, caffeine can cause a rise in blood pressure and heart rate that will ultimately increase feelings of anxiety.

4. Refined carbs exacerbate inflammation and overwhelm the body with more sugar than it needs, which can create increased stress and unstable mood levels.

5. Fried food contains a high amount of trans fat. Trans fat is a major reason for inflammation in your body. When your body goes through the condition of inflammation, your stress levels are increased.

Avoid these food groups if you are suffering from stress.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.