Nutritionist Reveals How Stress Hormone Cortisol Messes With Your Skin

Cortisol levels can rise in response to stress and certain medical conditions. Symptoms of high cortisol include fatigue, acne and weight gain. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has explored the connection between skin health and unpleasant emotions, particularly hatred, in an Instagram post. She highlights how stress and emotional anguish can impact the skin, emphasising that emotional wellness is essential for both mental and physical health.

“Breakouts occur precisely when you feel stressed out, anxious, or going through a rough patch in your life,” Rashi mentions in the caption.

According to the nutritionist, the stress hormone cortisol can negatively affect your skin. It causes inflammation by weakening the gut lining, slowing down digestion and disrupting the microbiome.

Negative emotions and their impact on skin health:

Emotional Health and Skin

According to nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, holding onto grudges and harbouring unpleasant emotions can significantly impact overall health – especially skin health. While some may consider this connection exaggerated, there are valid physiological explanations that support the link between emotional well-being and skin condition.

Impacts on Skin Health

Negative emotions like stress can lead to increased levels of the hormone cortisol. Elevated cortisol levels may cause the skin to produce more oil, resulting in oily skin and more frequent breakouts – particularly in those prone to acne.

Stress also promotes the breakdown of collagen, a protein that gives skin its elasticity and structure. This can lead to the development of fine lines and premature wrinkles, which are often undesirable, Rashi Chowdhary explains.

Conditions such as acne, eczema, rosacea and psoriasis are inflammatory skin disorders that signal internal inflammation. Cortisol surges, often triggered by stress and negative emotions, can worsen or trigger flare-ups of these conditions.

Solutions and recommendations

To manage negative emotions and reduce the impact of stress hormones, Rashi Chowdhary offers several solutions and lifestyle recommendations:

Practice forgiveness: Letting go of grudges can benefit both mental well-being and skin health.

Adopt a nutrient-rich diet: She recommends an “anti-ageing green juice” rich in vitamins and antioxidants to support healthy skin. The low-oxalate juice includes cucumber, celery, mint leaves, ginger, turmeric root, Celtic salt, lemon and 200 ml of water.

There is a strong correlation between emotional well-being and skin health. By understanding how stress and negative emotions influence the body, individuals can take proactive steps to improve both their mental and physical health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.