Mental Health: Beat Winter Blues With These 6 Easy And Effective Tips

Winter is a time for relaxing and holidaying. Most people take time off work this time of the year to relax and spend time with their friends and family. However, winter blues are for real. Depression, anxiety and bipolar disorders tend to trigger during this season. A 2013 study published in American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that Google searches about major mental disorders are high in the colder months. This is indicative of the idea that mental health disorders are linked to seasonal patterns. Bleak winter months are considered to be worse for people with seasonal affective disorders (SAD).

For people suffering with depression or anxiety disorders, it is important to acknowledge their condition. They should be willing to seek treatment for their condition and follow tips to ease symptoms.

1. Try talking to a friend or close person about you feel. Share things like how your day went, what all thoughts struck your mind during the day, etc. Expressing your inner feelings is an effective way to lighten your mood and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.

2. Try light therapy. Light therapy involves exposing yourself to bright light through special box or lamp. Doing this can trigger chemicals in your brain that can uplift your mood and make you feel less gloomy. In general also, do not keep your indoors dark. Switch on lights and keep your house well-lit to feel less gloomy and experience fewer mood swings.

3. Get plenty of sunlight: This will not only help you warm up yourself, but will also help you deal with SAD, depression and anxiety. Even 10 to 15 minutes under the sun can lighten your mood and make you feel more positive.

4. Exercise: Even if the chilly winter days make it impossible for you to get out of bed, it is important that you don't skip exercising. This is especially important if you have SAD, depression, anxiety or any other mood disorder.

5. Sleep well: Not being able to sleep properly is a big reason for winter blues. No matter what, you need to make sure that you get 7-8 hours of good quality sleep every night. It is important for weight loss, but also for a good metabolism, blood sugar control, blood pressure control and much more. Not sleeping well can make you feel tired and fatigued all day, increasing risks of low mood, depression and anxiety.

6. Consume a healthy diet: Indulging in comfort food can sometimes have a positive affect on your mood. As far as you are indulging mindfully, it is going to have a positive effect on your mood. But this doesn't mean that junk, deep fried, processed and sugary foods are forming a majority of your diet. You need to consume all seasonal fruits and vegetables, lentils, legumes, nuts and seeds, etc to feel fresh, fit and healthy all winter.

Beat away winter blues with these easy tips and let us know if they helped you in the comments below!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.