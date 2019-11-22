Winter Superfoods: This Winter, Load Up On These Traditional Foods To Stay Strong And Warm

Winter superfoods: Make sure you include ghee and makhan (butter) in your diet this winter

Winter has arrived in Delhi. The dip in weather makes it a tad bit difficult for your immunity to work properly. This makes you prone to cough, cold, congestion and fever. Poor air quality and air pollution is only making things worse, adversely impacting people's health. In such a scenario, it is important to make changes in your diet and lifestyle to prevent falling sick this winter. The idea is to keep yourself warm and follow a healthy lifestyle to prevent falling sick in winter.

Winter superfoods: Food to keep you warm and prevent falling sick this winter

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has time and again advocated the benefits of traditional eating practices and eating according to your locality, culture, tradition and season. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, she talks about a few foods you should eat this winter to keep yourself warm and boost your immunity naturally.

1. Bajra

A kind of millet, bajra is a rich source of minerals and fibre. In winter, eat bajra rotis and it can help in preventing joint pain. Eat it along with dal or sabzi, with a dollop of ghee or white butter. Bajra is a magnesium-rich grain which can be beneficia for your heart health. It contains potassium, which dilates blood vessels and allows blood to flow more easily-this is beneficial for high blood pressure patients. Fibre-rich bajra can help in regulating cholesterol levels too.

2. Makai

Makai or corn is another nutritionist millet that should be a part of your diet in winter. Makai atta or cornmeal is a gluten-free alternative to wheat flour. Makai roti is best consumed with saag - a traditional Punjabi leafy green delicacy made with sarson (mustard), palak (spinach) and even methi (fenugreek). Eating makki roti during winter is beneficial as it contains B-complex vitamins that can keep sluggishness at bay. It is also good for your skin, hair, heart, brain and digestion. Makki roti is a good source of Vitamin A, C, K, beta-carotene and selenium. All these nutrients can improve functioning of the thyroid gland and helps in maintaining immunity.

Makki roti with sarson saag and white butter is a perfect, wholesome and nutritious winter meal

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Jaggery and ghee

A combination of jaggery or gur and ghee can help in clearing sinuses and preventing cold. Have a tsp of gur mixed with some ghee after lunch and dinner. You can have it along with bajra rotis too. Jaggery can give a boost to your immunity and keeps your body warm. It can help in treating cough and cold and also keeps body temperature under control. Ghee, on the other hand, can prevent constipation, smoothen digestion, gives a boost to your energy and relieves congested nose caused by cough and cold.

4. Kulith dal

Kulith or horsegram is a dal that not only helps in preventing kidney stones, but also helps the skin and scalp to stay well-hydrated and nourished during winter. You can have this dal with rice and ghee. You can also make kulith parantha by making the dough with dal or using slightly dried form of dal as stiffing. This dal is especially helpful during harsh winter.

5. Makhan or ghee

Makhan and ghee provide you with the very essential fats which can smoothen the digestion process for you. Homemade butter and ghee can also help in assimilation of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. People with Vitamin D deficiency must include makhan or ghee in their diet.

You must include ghee in your winter diet

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Til or sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are an inseparable part of winter in India. From triggering hair growth to anti-ageing properties, benefits of including til or sesame seeds in your diet are many. Rujuta suggests that you can use til as a seasoning, or use sesame oil for cooking. You can also use it to make gajak or chikkis. They are good your eyes, skin and bones.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

