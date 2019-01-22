5 Clever Swaps To Keep You Warm And Healthier This Winter!

Not only woolens but there are certain foods that help you stay warm during the chilly weather

The rains in the various parts of the North and even in the National Capital region have made the weather all the more cold. During the chilly weather it is not only the blankets, scarfs and jackets that help us stay warm but there are certain foods as well which help in keeping us warm. Moreover, in this weather we always look forward to crispy French fries, cheesy pizza, hot chocolate drink, popcorn, desserts and deep fried cutlets. But are these healthy? Well, not really! This winter instead of these unhealthy foods go for some healthy snacks which will help you keep warm as well.

Say no to deep fried food items, instead go for these healthy foods:

1. Sesame seeds

Healthy seeds like sesame seeds can be great for winters as they help you keep warm. As an added benefit, these seeds help in digestion, cure respiratory problems, prevent cancer, lower blood pressure, strengthen the bones and reduce inflammation. You can add these seeds to your soups, sweet balls, desserts, chikkis and gajjaks.

2. Oatmeal

This whole grain can be a perfect healthy snack. Rich in fiber and protein it helps you keep you keep full. You can add some fruits like berries and apples or even dates or raisins to your oatmeal. This will give an additional nutritional punch to your bowl of oatmeal.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Dried fruits

Dried fruits like walnuts, almonds, dates, cashews and pistachios are great and extremely nutritious. They are rich in healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. They also help give nourishment to the skin. You can add dried fruits to salads and smoothies. You can even roast a handful of nuts in ghee. This can be your delicious evening snack. Dried fruits are high in sugar and calories, therefore should be eaten in moderation.

4. Eggs

Rich in proteins and other essential nutrients eggs can be an amazing food for winters. They are flavourful and extremely nutritious. Due to its versatile properties, you can eat them in a variety of ways. Boiled eggs, scrambled eggs or an egg toast are some of the ways in which eggs could be eaten.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Stew

Nothing can beat a sizzling hot bowl of vegetable stew. Prepare an exotic stew with some green veggies like spinach and asparagus. You can even add some other nutritious vegetables like mushrooms, corn and carrots. Vegetables are rich in fiber which helps control your hunger pangs. Also, non-vegetarian could add chicken slices to their stew. You can even add some other spices like pepper, basil leaves or mint leaves to enhance the flavour of your dish.

