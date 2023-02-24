Menopause Weight Gain: These Expert Tips Will Help You Stay Fit

Women must consume protein and healthy fats during menopause

Menopause marks a crucial phase in a woman's life when the ovaries stop producing progesterone and oestrogen and the menstrual cycle comes to an end. A woman witnesses several changes during the menopausal transition such as shifts in hormonal levels, mood swings and insomnia. Some women also tend to gain weight during menopause and then find it difficult to shed those extra kilos. Now, while losing weight after menopause may get difficult but it is not impossible. By choosing the right diet and taking certain measures you can maintain a healthy weight even in the postmenopause phase.

According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, it is important for women to consume certain nutritious foods and engage in physical activities to achieve ideal body weight. In her latest Instagram post, she shares some tips that can help you get to lose weight effectively once you have reached menopause.

1. Protein and good fat

The nutritionist insists that one must consume food that are high in protein and also have plenty of good fats. Fish, avocados, tofu, chicken, coconut oil, flaxseeds, and paneer are great options if you are looking to lose weight after menopause.

2. Relieve the stress

Stress can have an adverse impact on your overall health regardless of your age. But when you are at your menopause, it becomes crucial to reduce the stress to avoid drastic weight gain. Chronic stress can result in an increase in appetite and can make the numbers on the weighing scale go up. The nutritionist suggests that one should practice yoga and include pranayama in the routine, which can help relieve stress. Practicing meditation and silence is also said to be effective in keeping stress at bay.

3. Exercise

The nutritionist also recommends correcting insulin resistance by following a high fibre and low carb diet which has moderate amount of protein. Besides this, she also advises doing weight training to remain healthy and burn excess calories.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.