The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed extending the maximum time allowed to complete an MBBS degree from nine years to ten years, including the compulsory rotatory medical internship. The proposed amendment to the Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER) 2023 is intended to provide additional flexibility for students whose medical education is delayed due to academic difficulties, health issues, family emergencies, or other unforeseen circumstances. If approved, the change would restore the earlier 10-year limit that existed before the 2023 regulations reduced it to nine years. Importantly, the proposal does not relax academic standards, and some key rules remain unchanged.

What Exactly Has NMC Proposed?

Under the draft amendment, MBBS students would be allowed up to 10 years from the date of admission to complete:

The entire MBBS curriculum

The compulsory rotatory medical internship

Currently, students must complete the programme within nine years. The proposal is presently open for public feedback before a final decision is taken.

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What Has Not Changed?

While the overall completion period may be extended, NMC has retained an important academic restriction. Students will still:

Be allowed a maximum of four attempts to clear the first professional MBBS examination

Have to meet all attendance, academic, and training requirements

In other words, the proposal offers more time but does not make examinations easier.

Why Is The Change Being Considered?

Medical education experts say a small proportion of students face interruptions during training due to:

Serious illness

Mental health concerns

Family emergencies

Academic setbacks

Personal circumstances

The additional year may help such students complete their medical training without losing eligibility due to circumstances beyond their control.

Who Could Benefit Most?

The proposal may particularly benefit students who:

Need to take a temporary academic break

Face health-related disruptions

Require extra time to complete examinations

Experience delays during internship training

Experts note that the measure could reduce stress among students who worry about exceeding the existing nine-year cap.

Is The Rule Final Yet?

The proposal is currently a draft amendment. The NMC has invited comments and suggestions from:

Medical colleges

Faculty members

Students

Other stakeholders

Feedback received during the consultation period will be reviewed before the amendment is finalised and formally notified.

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What Does This Mean For Medical Education?

If implemented, the proposal would signal a more flexible approach to medical training while maintaining core academic standards. For students facing unexpected setbacks, the extra year could provide a valuable safety net without compromising the quality of medical education. However, the four-attempt cap for the first professional examination and other competency requirements will continue to ensure that academic rigor remains intact.

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