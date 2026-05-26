Man Dies After 'Toad Vaccine' Ritual: Here's Why Experts Warn Against It

A recent incident involving the death of a wellness coach, Kristian Trend, after participating in a so-called "toad detox" ritual has reignited concerns. After overcoming Burkitt lymphoma, a rare and aggressive blood cancer, Trend devoted himself to the pursuit of holistic wellness. Yet his journey took a tragic turn when he engaged in a perilous "detox" ritual involving a "toad vaccine" a practice that ultimately cost him his life. The ritual, often referred to as a "toad vaccine" or Kambo ceremony, involves applying toxic frog secretions onto burned skin in the belief that it can cleanse the body and improve physical or spiritual wellbeing. The case has prompted experts to strongly warn people against participating in such unregulated wellness treatments. According to Dr. Vamshi V, Consultant Internal Medicine at Gleneagles AWARE Hospital, marketing toxic exposures as "detoxification" is medically misleading and potentially life-threatening. Experts emphasise that the human body already possesses highly effective detoxification systems through the liver, kidneys, lungs, and gastrointestinal tract, making external poison-based rituals unnecessary and dangerous.

What Is The "Toad Vaccine" Ritual?

According to a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology, the practice is commonly linked to Kambo, a ritual that uses secretions from the Phyllomedusa bicolor giant monkey frog found in the Amazon rainforest. During the ceremony, small burns are intentionally created on the skin before the secretion is applied directly into the wounds. It is claimed that the ritual can remove toxins, increase energy, improve mental clarity, and even heal emotional trauma. However, doctors say there is no strong scientific evidence supporting these health claims.

Also read: From Ebola To Mpox: Why Delayed Vaccine Access Remains A Major Global Health Risk

Why Doctors Are Raising Serious Concerns

Dr. Vamshi V explains that frog and toad secretions contain a potent mixture of bioactive chemicals and peptides capable of causing severe reactions throughout the body. Some compounds found in these secretions include:

Bufotenine

Phyllocaerulein

Tachykinins

Once absorbed into the bloodstream, these chemicals can rapidly affect the heart, nervous system, and digestive tract.

Dangerous Effects On The Heart

One of the most serious risks involves sudden cardiovascular complications. Experts warn that exposure may trigger:

Extreme tachycardia or rapid heart rate

Severe hypertension or dangerously high blood pressure

Irregular heart rhythms

Sudden cardiac arrest in severe cases

For people with undiagnosed heart conditions or hypertension, the dangers may become even greater.

Violent Vomiting And Severe Dehydration

A major part of these ceremonies involves forceful purging through vomiting, which practitioners often describe as "cleansing." However, doctors say this can become medically dangerous very quickly. Potential complications include:

Severe dehydration

Electrolyte imbalance

Kidney stress

Dangerous drops in blood pressure

Tearing of the food pipe or esophagus

Electrolyte disturbances themselves may also increase the risk of seizures and heart complications.

Neurological Risks Cannot Be Ignored

According to experts, toxic overload from these substances can also severely affect the brain and nervous system. Reported neurological complications include:

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

Confusion

Hallucinations

Central nervous system depression

In unregulated settings, these symptoms may not receive timely emergency medical attention because participants are often encouraged to "trust the process."

Why "Detox" Claims Are Misleading

Internal medicine specialists strongly reject the idea that the body requires toxic substances to cleanse itself. The body naturally removes waste and toxins through:

The liver

Kidneys

Digestive system

Lungs

Experts say true internal health is supported by:

Balanced nutrition

Adequate hydration

Proper sleep

Physical activity

Evidence-based medical care

There is currently no scientific evidence proving that toxic frog or toad secretions improve detoxification or long-term health outcomes.

Also read: Oxford Scientists Are Developing First-Ever Vaccine For Rare Bundibugyo Ebola Strain

The Growing Danger Of Viral Wellness Trends

Doctors also warn that alternative healing trends promoted through social media can create a false sense of safety around potentially harmful practices. The word "natural" does not automatically mean safe. Many naturally occurring substances can still be highly toxic and dangerous when introduced into the body improperly. Experts advise people to consult qualified healthcare professionals instead of relying on unregulated wellness rituals marketed online. Medical experts say so-called "toad vaccine" rituals can carry life-threatening risks and should never be considered safe alternatives to evidence-based healthcare.

While these ceremonies are often promoted as spiritual detox experiences, the toxic compounds involved can trigger severe cardiovascular, neurological, and gastrointestinal complications. Doctors stress that genuine health and detoxification come from scientifically validated care and healthy lifestyle habits, not from exposing the body to unregulated biological toxins.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.