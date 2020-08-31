Malaika Arora's Go-To Remedy For Sudden Acne Breakouts: All You Need Are 3 Simple Kitchen Ingredients

Malaika Arora applies lemon, cinnamon and honey face pack for sudden acne breakouts

Sudden acne breakouts is certainly not a very pleasurable experience, even for actress Malaika Arora. In her latest IGTV, she reveals how she has a sensitive skin and gets sudden acne breakouts quite often. From a poor diet to change in weather, hormonal changes and excessive of comedogenic products, acne breakouts can occur because of several reasons. This is the reason why people with acne need to take utmost care of their diet and use very less and only non-comedogenic products on their skin.

Malaika Arora's trick to deal with sudden acne breakouts

In her recent IGTV, Arora shares her own personal remedy for dealing with sudden acne breakouts. "Here's introducing the terrific trio to help cope with your day to day breakouts," she says.

Cinnamon powder, honey and lemon are the three magical ingredients that can help in dealing with sudden breakouts of acne on your skin.

All you need to do is take half a tsp of cinnamon powder, one tbsp of raw, organic honey, and some fresh lemon juice. Mix all of them together to make a fine paste. Apply the pack on your face. Do not apply it very close to the mouth and eye area. Let it stay for eight to 10 minutes and rinse it off with cold water. "You may feel a tingling sensation, that's fine. But if unbearable then rinse off," Arora suggests in the caption of her post.

Another point to note before applying this home remedy for acne: Lemon as an ingredient may not suit all skin types. It may cause skin irritation and may worsen acne. Do a patch test if you have a very sensitive skin.

Also, if your acne is severe, it is advisable that you consult your dermatologist first.

If you are facing sudden bouts of acne and if you experience them very regularly, this home remedy for acne can be of great help to you.

Other tips to take care of acne:

1. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia recommends washing your face regularly to prevet acne breakouts. Use a salicylic acid face wash. Some times, you can also wash your face with plain water.

Wash your face regularly to prevent sudden acne breakouts

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Avoid using comedogenic products, as mentioned above. These skincare products can be loaded with chemicals that can impact your skin negatively and may trigger acne.

3. Avoid using dairy products and protein powders which are derived from dairy. "They are full of unnecessary hormones that worsen acne," says Dr Lohia.

4. Avoid sugar and high glycemic foods that can raise your blood sugar and insulin thereafter. This can also result in an increase in acne. Eat vegetables and foods that are rich sources of zinc to improve skin balance, she further adds.

5. Cleanse and moisturise your skin regularly to keep acne away.

