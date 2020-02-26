Got Acne Prone Skin? Follow These 6 Makeup Rules To Prevent Sudden Breakouts

Skincare tips for acne: Use mattifying foundation if you have acne prone skin

Acne: People with acne prone skin need to be careful about every little skin product that they plan to use. Sometimes, even the mildest of skincare products can act up and leave you with an unwanted acne breakout. Applying makeup, which can be an absolute essential in some occasions, can also be risky. Talking about some make-up rules for acne prone skin is dermatologist Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon on Instagram. A basic makeup product like foundation can lead to acne breakouts, rashes and sensitive skin.

Skincare tips for acne: Makeup rules to keep acne away

Whenever you are buying makeup, following are the things that you must note:

1. Get the right foundation

Make sure you buy a mattifying foundation which is made for oily and acne prone skin. "It should be non-comedogenic and oil-free. It should not have ingredients like paraffin, wax, petrolatum, mineral oils, etc. All these ingredients can occlude your pores and may trap dust and dirt in the pores. This leads to inflammation and may result in acne on skin," says Dr Tandon.

Use a mattifying foundation that suits your skin type to prevent acne

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Use mineral makeup

You can also try out mineral makeup instead of other heavy foundations. Dr Tandon says that mineral makeup does not result in occlusion of pores. "It sits on the surface of your skin and have no artificial perfumes, dyes, talc, preservatives, alcohol or oil." Thus, mineral makeup is a better option for people who have oily, combination skin or acne-prone skin, rosacea and sensitive skin.

Mineral makeup contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which are naturally anti-inflammatory. It also provides sun protection and act like physical blockers of UV rays of the skin. Nonetheless, it is important to use a sunblock before applying makeup because the latter is not enough to provide you sufficient protection from the skin.

3. Listen to your skin, use lighter products when required

In case you feel your skin is being challenged by hormonal changes or weather changes, then you can use lighter formula makeup or even skip it if required, Dr Tandon recommends. "This gives time to your skin to breathe. It also prevent aggravation of any pre-existing acne," she says.

4. Prep your skin nicely before you apply makeup

For people with oily and acne-prone skin, make sure you use a gentle cleanser. Make sure your hands are clean when you are cleansing your face. This should be followed by a thin, water-based hydrating moisturiser, which can also serve as a primer for your makeup. The next step is to use sunblock. You can use a gel sunscreen if you have acne-prone skin.

Cleanse your face thoroughly before applying makeup to prevent acne breakouts

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Keep your makeup applicators and brushes clean

Wash them at least once in a week or 10 days. Makeup sponges and brushes can collect dirt and dust and may cause proliferation of bacteria and acne breakout. If you don't use makeup applicators, then do wash your hands properly before using makeup. Dr Tandon advises against using hands for applying makeup. Do not share your makeup applicators to prevent breakouts.

6. Remove makeup properly and follow a night time skincare routine

Remove your makeup well before your night time skincare routine (which is important for repairing and rejuvenation of your skin.) Night time skincare products should include the likes of salicylic acid, glycolic acid, lactic or mandelic acid. They can gently exfoliate dead skin cells and debris that ultimately clog your pores and cause acne.

Remove your makeup before bedtime and follow a night time skincare routine

Photo Credit: iStock

(Dr Nidhi Singh Tandon is a dermatologist at The Skin Art Clinic)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.