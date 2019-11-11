Makki Roti Sarson Saag And White Butter: Kareena Relished This Sumptuous Meal In Punjab- Here's Why You Should Eat It Too

Makki roti sarson saag and white butter in Punjab is perfect example local, seasonal and cultural food

Winter is here, well almost. Every season brings with itself an array of foods and dishes and their health benefits. Food which is in season will not only taste delicious, but will also provide you with health benefits. The idea is to promote seasonal, local and cultural eating for good health, nutrition and weight. And guess who was seen enjoying a sumptuous meal like makki roti and sarson ka saag - the one and only Kareena Kapoor Khan! Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared an Instagram post featuring the actress eating makki roti with sarson ka saag with white butter when she is Punjab.

Makki ki roti sarson ka saag- why Kareena enjoys this wholesome meal in Punjab

Eating makki ki roti sarson ka saag with white butter, when in Punjab, at this time of the year, is actually the perfect example of eating local, seasonal and cultural. According to Rujuta, you must always make the effort of eating the food that is native to the place that you are travelling to.

Sticking to a weight loss or a fad diet even when you are travelling or following it regularly creates monotony and also deprives your gut of microbial diversity that it needs to stay healthy. Following the same diet because you need to lose weight can make room for cravings and irritability.

"Every region has its own tradition of celebrating its seasonal produce using timeless, heritage recipes. And I strongly believe that one should follow a diet that respects that versus that which makes you feel like you have "cheated" if you eat a home cooked delicacy," writes Rujuta on her post.

Changing our diet with respect to season is something that should be cherished and not forgotten. "Health is not a size," says Rujuta, "It's a state. A state of harmony, in the mind and body and between people and planet. And really, all you need to do for that is to keep calm and eat makhan-roti-saag."

What's more is that Kareena Kapoor Khan, who can rightly be hailed as the fitness diva of Bollywood, is eating this delicious and wholesome meal for dinner. "The makhan, saag and roti and the quantities in the picture do not depict how much she eats. The pic is taken after most of it is in her stomach. Eat as per your hunger, not as per a fixed measure," Rujuta is quick to alert readers.

Makki roti sarson saat and white butter: Health benefits of this meal will leave you surprised

1. Makki roti

Made from corn kernels, makki roti is made from corn flour that is gluten free. Eating makki roti during winter is beneficial as it contains B-complex vitamins that can keep sluggishness at bay. It is also good for your skin, hair, heart, brain and digestion. Makki roti is a good source of Vitamin A, C, K, beta-carotene and selenium. All these nutrients can improve functioning of the thyroid gland and helps in maintaining immunity.

Makki roti with sarson saag and white butter is a perfect, wholesome and nutritious winter meal

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Sarson saag

Sarson saag is made using seasonal mustard leaves along with other leafy green veggies like bathua, spinach and even radish leaves. Delicious to taste, this dish is a powerhouse of antioxidants, thanks to leafy green veggies it is made with. The mention of leafy green veggies cannot go without the mention of iron. Leafy greens like mustard leaves and spinach provide you with a good amount of iron and other essential micronutrients like calcium, magnesium, zinc, potassium and manganese. It is good for high blood pressure and heart patients. Vitamin A in leafy greens can be beneficial for your eye health too. Sarson ka saag is a fibre-rich dish that can fill you up quickly, prevent constipation and smoothen bowel movement.

3. White butter or makhan

White butter is the highlight of eating makki roti with sarson saag. A dollop of white butter over your roti and on saag is the ideal way to consume this dish. Homemade white butter contains essential fats which are needed for absorption of Vitamins A, D, E and K. Eating it in controlled proportions can be great for giving a boost to you immunity. Fats in white butter will help you keep warm in winter.

This winter, enjoy a makki roti with sarson saag and white butter like Kareena!

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

