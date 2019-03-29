High Blood Pressure And Other Top Benefits Of Including Leafy Greens In Diet

Leafy green veggies can reduce oxidative stress in the body

Green leafy vegetables are a powerhouse of nutrition. Not only are green leafy veggies a rich source of protein, they are also great for high blood pressure patients. Some leafy greens are a rich source of potassium and they are the ones beneficial for high blood pressure patients. The more potassium you consume, the better your chances are of lowering blood pressure. Turnip greens, spinach, romaine lettuce, kale and collards are all options of leafy greens good for high blood pressure patients. These green veggies are low in calories and can also be great for people who are trying to lose weight.

Health benefits of leafy greens you can count on

1. Reduce oxidative stress: Kale is a leafy green veggie which you can include in your diet for reducing oxidative stress. Antioxidants such as beta carotene and lutein in kale helps in preventing onset of diseases in the body.

2. Healthy pregnancy: Leafy greens can be helpful for women during pregnancy. Especially spinach, which is a rich source of Vitamin A, Vitamin K, manganese and iron. Folate or Vitamin B12 in spinach is especially helpful for pregnant women as it helps in producing red blood cells.

3. Weight loss: Cabbage, spinach and lettuce among others are leafy greens that are extremely low in calories and can thus aid weight loss. You can add these vegetables to your salads and eat them guilt-free. They will nourish you and make you feel full without contributing to any extra calorie intake.

4. Digestion: Green leafy veggie like cabbage can be fermented to form sauekraut which is a probiotic that its own set of health benefits. Probiotics provide the gut with good bacteria, thus improving gut health and also facilitating better digestion.

5. Reduced risk of heart disease, cancer:Cancer-protective properties are present in leafy green veggies like cabbage, watercress and turnip greens to name a few. Also turnip greens along with romaine lettuce are leafy greens that are great for heart health as well.

The bottom line is to include a variety of leafy greens in your diet to reap maximum health benefits from them. They will provide you with essential vitamins and minerals, and will keep your blood pressure and cholesterol under control. For a healthy heart and weight, make sure you include leafy green vegetables in your diet regularly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

