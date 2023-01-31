Looking For Ways To Avoid Overeating? These Tips May Help

Lack of proper communication with the mind can lead to overeating

Most of us abide by the idea – “We only live once.” However, because of this, we let ourselves enjoy life to the fullest. We eat randomly, wear whatever we like, travel to places, and don't dwell too much upon any particular thought or issue. While this approach is fine to an extent, life is also about discipline if you want to stay healthy. Say, for instance, you are a foodie.

Well, no matter how much you like eating, there's always a limit that you have to be in. If you don't stop yourself from aimlessly binging on food, that can have a negative impact on your body. Eating too much frequently leads to obesity and other chronic health issues. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shares tips to prevent overeating through a post on Instagram.

In the caption, she states, “Portion control is as crucial as eating the right foods. You may be eating the right foods but in excess amounts leading to weight gain. So, it's important to identify body signals of hunger, fullness, and thirst.”

In the video, Pooja says, “When you follow a healthy meal plan yet fail to lose weight, the chances are - you are overeating.” She further explains that even healthy food items should not be overdone. “Since it's impractical and inconvenient to weigh and measure your foods, it's important to learn to identify our body signals of fullness, thirst, and hunger. So, eat your meals in a peaceful and gadget-free space so that you can connect your stomach to your brain,” adds Pooja.

Serve yourself about fifty percent of what you normally do. Now, the most underrated yet powerful tip: chew every bite slowly and properly. If you still feel hungry, take another 20 to 25 percent of your food. According to the health expert, this 70 to 75 percent rule works well for most people.

A word of caution here! Pooja explains that you must never starve because that may backfire.

Yes, it becomes difficult to refrain from stuffing yourself with food when you are habitual to overeating. However, now that you know that it can be a problem, you should try out these tips and avoid eating anything extra.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.