Long-Term Exposure To Particulate Matter Components Like PM 2.5 Can Raise Depression Risk: Study

Long-term exposure to specific particulate matter components, such as PM2.5, including sulphate, ammonium, elemental carbon, and soil dust, can increase the risk of mental health issues like depression, according to a study.

The study, published in the JAMA Network Open, found the risk to be more pronounced in older adults, particularly those with preexisting conditions such as cardiometabolic and neurologic comorbidities.

The findings, based on a study of 23,696,223 older adults, underscore the importance of targeted regulation of harmful PM2.5 components to protect vulnerable populations.

“Our results confirmed that the combined positive association of PM2.5 mixtures with depression risk was much higher than PM2.5 alone, and further revealed that soil dust, sulphate, and elemental carbon were the most responsible for the observed associations,” said researchers from Emory University, US.

The study showed that people with various comorbidities, particularly hypertension, cardiovascular diseases (such as stroke and congestive heart failure), neurodegenerative diseases (such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia), and respiratory diseases (like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), were at a significantly higher risk of depression when exposed to total PM2.5 mass and its major components.

Sulphate, a secondary inorganic aerosol mainly from fossil fuel combustion, commonly exists as (NH4)2SO4, NH4HSO4, or sulphuric acid. It may contribute to depression by inducing mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress that affect the central nervous system.

Elemental carbon, primarily emitted from traffic and biomass burning, may exert neurotoxic effects through oxidative stress and systemic inflammation.

Elemental carbon particles from traffic sources are small (50 nm) and can easily bypass the blood-brain barrier, leading to neurotoxicity.

Soil dust, rich in silica and metals like iron and calcium, may originate from both natural and anthropogenic sources. The neurotoxicity of soil dust may be attributed to its heavy metal content because these metals can accumulate in the blood and bones, causing damage to the nervous system.

While nitrate and organic carbon showed smaller or inverse associations in the study, their associations were notably lower compared with the positive associations of soil dust, elemental carbon, and sulfate.

“Our finding suggests that comorbidities might interact synergistically with PM2.5 mass and its component exposure to further accelerate the development of depression,” the team said.

